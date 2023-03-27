Report: Rodney Terry, Texas Agree to 5-Year, $15.3M HC Contract After Elite Eight Run

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns are reportedly removing the interim tag fo head coach Rodney Terry and rewarding him with a long-term contract to lead the men's basketball team.

According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, the Big 12 program and Terry agreed Monday on a five-year deal that will keep him in place to try to build on the momentum he generated with a strong finish to the 2022-23 campaign.

Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman reported the deal is worth $15.3 million.

