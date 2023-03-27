X

    Report: Rodney Terry, Texas Agree to 5-Year, $15.3M HC Contract After Elite Eight Run

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMarch 27, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 26: Head coach Rodney Terry of the Texas Longhorns reacts during the second half against the Miami Hurricanes in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at T-Mobile Center on March 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    The Texas Longhorns are reportedly removing the interim tag fo head coach Rodney Terry and rewarding him with a long-term contract to lead the men's basketball team.

    According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, the Big 12 program and Terry agreed Monday on a five-year deal that will keep him in place to try to build on the momentum he generated with a strong finish to the 2022-23 campaign.

    Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman reported the deal is worth $15.3 million.

