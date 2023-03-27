Odell Beckham Jr. Giants Return Not Ruled out by John Mara amid Jets Rumors

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

A Big Apple battle for Odell Beckham Jr.'s services might be brewing.

On the same day that New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas told reporters the team had "productive" talks with the veteran wideout and it was "possible" they'd have him in for a visit, New York Giants owner John Mara told reporters the Giants "haven't closed that door" regarding a potential reunion with Beckham and that he would "be in favor" of such a signing.

Mara added that any such move would ultimately be decided by general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.