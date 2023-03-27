NFL Trade Rumors: Chase Young, Montez Sweat Haven't Been Shopped by Commanders

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders figure to have one of the best defensive lines in the NFL in 2023 with Montez Sweat, Chase Young, Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen, but it may also be difficult financially for the NFC East team to keep that core in place in the future.

That could lead to trade discussions, but Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported, "The Commanders haven't shopped Young or Sweat, to my knowledge."

Young is set to make $5.3 million in base salary in 2023 before a potential $17.5 million club option kicks in for 2024, while Sweat will make $11.5 million in base salary during the upcoming campaign before he could become a free agent.

Trading Sweat before free agency or Young before having to make a decision about the significant salary increase that comes with the club option could allow the Commanders to reset with notable return packages that would be cheaper and prevent them from losing one or both of the players for compensatory draft picks at best.

Yet moving on from either would also take away from what could be the team's biggest strength as it looks to compete in 2023.

Sweat has 29 sacks in four seasons and appeared in all 17 games as a stabilizing presence along the defensive front last year. Young appeared in just 12 games the last two seasons because of injuries, but it wasn't long ago he looked like a franchise cornerstone as the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020.

The Ohio State product posted 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four passes defended, three fumble recoveries and a touchdown in 15 games during that rookie campaign and would make the Commanders far more dangerous on the defensive side if he returned to that form in 2023.

With quarterbacks Jalen Hurts, Dak Prescott and Daniel Jones able to hurt defenses with their arms and legs in the NFC East, it is important to have a formidable pass rush.

Keeping Young and Sweat would give Washington its best chance to compete for a playoff spot, and it apparently isn't looking to break up that group with a trade at this point.