NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Anthony Richardson to Visit Panthers, Colts, Raiders, More

Anthony Richardson has selected individual visits with five different teams ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

The Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans will all welcome the Florida quarterback in April.

Richardson is the most tantalizing QB in this year's draft class.

He only started one full season with the Gators and didn't put up monster numbers. In 12 games, the junior threw for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions and ran for 654 yards and nine scores. Most concerning, he completed just 53.8 percent of his passes.

But none of his peers compiled a highlight reel as good as Richardson's.

The NFL Scouting Combine was another reminder of his massive upside. Richardson measured in at 6'4" and 244 pounds and ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash while hitting 40.5 inches with his vertical. He not only possesses elite athleticism but has an ideal quarterback frame.

ESPN's Matt Miller examined both sides of the coin with Richardson, writing how one scout "openly gushed about all the things a team could do with a dual-threat quarterback like Richardson." Another scout explained how a team "can do everything right as a defense," only for a quarterback such as Richardson to blow up a play with his feet.

However, Miller laid out how the accuracy problems from 2022 could be very real:

"Only 69.9% of Richardson's passes were considered 'catchable' last season (as tracked by ESPN Stats & Information), which ranked No. 110 among 124 qualified FBS quarterbacks. And 13.2% of his incompletions were thrown to receivers who didn't have a single defender within five yards of them when the pass arrived. That was the ninth-highest rate in 2022."

With the way his draft stock has surged, it's more likely than not Richardson will be a top-10 pick, and he might be off the board by the time the Colts are on the clock at No. 4. The only drama is whether the Raiders (No. 7), Falcons (No. 8) or Titans (No. 11) feel enough pressure to trade up to secure his services.