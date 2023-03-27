Ravens' Top QB Options in NFL Draft, Free Agency amid Lamar Jackson Trade Request

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens may be fielding a new starting quarterback in the 2023 NFL season.

Lamar Jackson tweeted on Monday morning that he requested a trade earlier in March, adding another twist to what has already been the NFL's most dramatic saga this offseason:

Of course, Jackson's request doesn't guarantee he'll be traded. The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him this offseason, meaning Jackson is free to seek offer sheets in free agency, though the Ravens can match and retain him. If they don't match, they would receive two first-round picks.

Given that the Ravens would almost assuredly match, however, that doesn't appear to be the route Jackson's taking. Instead, he's hoping to work out a sign-and-trade scenario.

Perhaps the Ravens will play ball, or perhaps not. Here are a few backup plans they could consider if Jackson is dealt.

The Draft

The ideal scenario for the Ravens—if there's no salvaging the situation with Jackson—would be to trade him for a treasure trove of picks ahead of the NFL draft late next month.

The Ravens don't have a ton of selections, with one selection each in the first, third, fourth, fifth and sixth rounds. And the first-round pick comes at No. 22, which almost assuredly would leave them out of position for one of the top four quarterbacks in the draft—Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis—and potentially without the ammunition to move up the board.

But a Jackson trade could solve the asset issue.

The Ravens won't get up to the first pick—the Carolina Panthers already traded up to get there. And with the Houston Texans needing a quarterback at No. 2, it's unlikely the Ravens would go up that far.

But the Arizona Cardinals at No. 3 have a quarterback in place (Kyler Murray), putting them in position to field trade offers for quarterback-needy teams looking to get ahead of the Indianapolis Colts at No. 4. If the Ravens pulled the trigger on such a deal, that would leave them with two of Young, Stroud, Richardson and Levis available.

The Ravens could also stay put at No. 22 and hope a player like Levis drops. In this year's draft, that seems unlikely. If the top four are off the board, the team could consider a quarterback option like Tennessee's Hendon Hooker.

Free Agency

This market has grown thin, and this approach would be a one-year stopgap before the Ravens ostensibly addressed the position a year from now. Alternatively, it would be to add a veteran to hold down the starting gig for a year while a drafted player was brought along slowly.

But boy, the pickings are slim.

Veteran journeyman Teddy Bridgewater is likely the best available option at this point. He won't come close to replacing Jackson's dynamic impact as both a thrower and runner—who else really does?—but he would serve as a solid game-manager and hold down the fort.

After that, well, look away, Ravens fans, because it isn't pretty.

Matt Ryan? He's an option, but he was poor for the Colts in 2022. Carson Wentz has been on a downward trajectory for about five years now. At this point, he feels like a lost cause despite his physical tools. And after that, you enter the realm of career backups.

Outside of luring Tom Brady out of retirement, it's rough out there. In free agency, it's Bridgewater or bust for the Ravens if they want to be competitive next season with a veteran option.