Lamar Jackson's Ravens Trade Request Stuns NFL Twitter, Has Fans Recruiting QB

G Fiume/Getty Images

What has long felt inevitable became reality on Monday—Lamar Jackson announced he officially requested a trade away from the Baltimore Ravens.

Whether or not Jackson's request is granted remains to be seen. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters shortly after Jackson's tweet was published that he believes Jackson will still be the team's quarterback going forward, but that contingency plans are also in place.

"It's an ongoing process," he said of negotiations. "It's going to work out."

"It's a monetary thing," he added. "That's a thing they can be figured out."

Maybe, maybe not. One thing is certain—NFL Twitter was whipped into an absolute frenzy on Monday morning:

The Ravens and Jackson each hold some leverage in this situation. Because the Ravens used a non-exclusive tag on Jackson, they can still either match any offer sheet he signs in free agency and retain him, or decline to match and receive two first-round picks in return.

But the other option—the one Jackson clearly prefers—is a sign-and-trade scenario in which Jackson agrees to sign his tender and is traded to a different team. The Ravens don't have to grant him that request, of course.

Jackson's leverage is that he simply doesn't sign the tender and sits out the season, creating a whirlwind of distractions around the Ravens until the situation resolves itself. It's a game of high-stakes chicken, and thus far neither Jackson or the Ravens have veered the car away from a collision course.

If anything, Jackson's tweets on Monday morning represent a sort of slamming on the gas pedal. This story has accelerated, but it isn't going away anytime soon.