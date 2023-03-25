Chiefs' Andy Reid Sidesteps Odell Beckham Jr. Question; Expects Skyy Moore to Step Up

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talked with NFL Network's Steve Wyche about the future of the team's wide receiver position, which went under some upheaval this offseason after JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman left in free agency.

Wyche specifically asked Reid at the annual league meeting (h/t Christian Gonzales for NFL.com) if there were any discussions about adding someone like free-agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr., and the two-time Super Bowl winning coach gave this response.

"Odell is a good football player," Reid said. "Yeah, he does a nice job. So, we'll see how all that goes."

The Chiefs have reportedly shown interest in both Beckham and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Kansas City was among the dozen teams that attended Beckham's March 10 workout in Arizona, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

As far as current talent on the roster, Reid specifically pointed out the team's expectation that second-year wideout Skyy Moore will assume a bigger offensive role.

"We are expecting Skyy Moore to step up," Reid said.

"We'll just see how everything else works. We got the same guys coming back that we had, and we like that group with the exception of JuJu. Mecole was banged up a little bit so he didn't have a chance to play as much as he would have wanted. We'll work out the thing without JuJu. Somebody will have to step up and take that spot."

The Chiefs traded superstar wideout Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 offseason, but that didn't stop quarterback Patrick Mahomes from leading his team to another dominant offensive campaign and its second Super Bowl in four seasons.

They'll need to replace more wideouts this year—Justin Watson is also a free agent as well—but have some available talents on the roster already in Moore, Kadarius Toney and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

All three stepped up in the playoffs. Moore and Toney both scored touchdowns in the Super Bowl. Valdes-Scantling caught six passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in the AFC Championship Game.

For now, that's the Chiefs' main wideout trio alongside superstar tight end Travis Kelce, but Kansas City could certainly add to the room as free agency continues and the NFL draft awaits.