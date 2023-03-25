ESPN: 'Most Realistic Way' Ezekiel Elliott Joins Eagles is If Bijan, RB isn't Drafted

AP Photo/Chris Carlson

The Philadelphia Eagles made a big change at running back this year by signing Rashaad Penny on a one-year deal and allowing Miles Sanders to leave in free agency for the Carolina Panthers.

A big name in ex-Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott remains on the free-agent market, and he has reportedly expressed interest in signing with the team.

ESPN's Tim McManus outlined the scenario in which Elliott could conceivably join Philadelphia.

"The Eagles will likely want to see how the draft plays out before adding another veteran to the group," McManus wrote.

"The most realistic way Elliott ends up in Philly is if the Eagles exit draft weekend without a back and Elliott can be had at a bargain later in the offseason."

The Cowboys released Elliott after seven seasons, the last of which saw him average 3.8 yards per carry. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that Elliott narrowed his list of future destinations down to the Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets.

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia then tweeted this note from the Eagles' perspective.

The Eagles currently hold four selections in the top 94 (No. 10, No. 30, No. 62, No. 94) and could add a running back to a room that currently includes Penny, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott. A great one will be available in the first round in Texas' Bijan Robinson.

On the flip side, Philadelphia lost numerous defensive players in free agency, including defensive lineman Javon Hargrave and linebacker T.J. Edwards. Re-stocking talent on that side of the ball is paramount over adding a running back to an already strong offense.

On paper, Elliott doesn't seem like a great fit in Philadelphia, especially after the decline in his performance last season. The Eagles could easily get by with their current rushing attack alongside dual-threat star Jalen Hurts.



Elliott still proved productive with 968 total yards and 12 touchdowns last season, however, and should be able to find a new home. Whether that's in Philadelphia remains to be seen.