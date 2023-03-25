NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: 'Buzz' Panthers Like Bryce Young at No. 1 over C.J. Stroud

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Bryce Young could have the upper hand over C.J. Stroud as the Carolina Panthers try to make their decision for the No. 1 overall draft pick.

"I've heard some buzz that Carolina likes Young at No. 1," ESPN's Todd McShay reported Saturday.

The Panthers will almost certainly draft a quarterback with the first pick after trading up from No. 9, but there have been plenty of questions about which player is on the top of their board. The team is currently doing its due diligence with a contingent of 18 people—including owner David Tepper—viewing both Stroud and Young for their pro days, per McShay.

The team personnel also had dinner with both Stroud, Young and Kentucky prospect Will Levis, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Young might have the advantage as of now, although McShay warned the Panthers are "going to put out a lot of smokescreens" in the coming weeks.

One potential plan could be forcing the Houston Texans to trade up from No. 2 to No. 1 if they have a strong preference on which quarterback they want, allowing Carolina to add more draft picks while getting their preferred quarterback with the second selection.

It makes any report difficult to trust before the April 27 draft.