DeAndre Hopkins Trade Rumors: Patriots Out on Cards WR Barring 'Change in Philosophy'

The New England Patriots are reportedly not planning to pursue a trade for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Patriots had an early conversation with the Cardinals about Hopkins, but things aren't expected to go much further unless the Pats undergo a "substantial change in philosophy."

The Cardinals are under new leadership with Monti Ossenfort as general manager and Jonathan Gannon as head coach, and Howe noted that any trade of Hopkins would essentially amount to a salary dump.

Arizona signed Hopkins to a two-year, $54.5 million extension to his existing contract in 2020 when it acquired him in a trade with the Houston Texans.

Hopkins is signed through 2024 with a salary-cap hit of $30.75 million in 2023 and $26.215 million the following year, per Spotrac.

Given those numbers and the unlikelihood of the Cardinals being a contending team in 2023 with quarterback Kyler Murray working his way back from injury, moving on from Hopkins feels like a fairly obvious decision.

The 30-year-old veteran would bring a great deal of value to the team that trades for him, though, especially if the price to acquire him is fairly low.

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported Wednesday that the Cardinals had been asking for a second-round pick in a trade for Hopkins, but the compensation is likely to be closer to what the Houston Texans got for veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the Dallas Cowboys, which was a 2023 fifth-round pick and 2024 sixth-round pick.

Even though that doesn't match what Hopkins brings to the table, the Cards may be willing to make that type of move solely for the salary-cap relief it would provide.

If the asking price is truly that low, the Patriots would make sense as an interested party, as they have a significant need at wide receiver.

New England did sign JuJu Smith-Schuster away from the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, but they lost Jakobi Meyers to the Las Vegas Raiders, which could be considered a wash.

Aside from Smith-Schuster, quarterback Mac Jones' top weapons at wideout are DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and second-year man Tyquan Thornton.

The Patriots have missed the playoffs in two of the past three seasons and could use some additional juice in the passing game, but trading for Hopkins would require a significant financial commitment for the next two years.

Also, it is unclear if Hopkins would have interest in going to New England, given that the Patriots' offensive coordinator, Bill O'Brien, was the Texans' head coach when Hopkins got traded to Arizona.

Since things didn't necessarily end on a high note between them, it is fair to wonder if they would be willing to co-exist.

As of now, the Patriots' AFC East rival, the Buffalo Bills, are believed to be the front-runners to acquire Hopkins' services.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2, who covered Hopkins during his time with the Texans, reported that Hopkins' market is "headlined" by Buffalo.

Hopkins would give the Bills two No. 1-caliber wideouts along with Stefon Diggs, and quarterback Josh Allen would boast one of the best collections of pass-catchers in the NFL.

The former Clemson standout is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro who has reached the 100-catch mark four times and 1,000-yard mark six times in his 10-year career.

Hopkins missed eight games last season, but he put up big-time numbers when he played, registering 64 grabs for 717 yards and three touchdowns in just nine games.