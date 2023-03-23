Bryce Young Pro Day: Top Highlights, Reaction from Alabama QB's Pre-Draft Workout

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft Bryce Young took part in throwing drills at the University of Alabama's pro day on Thursday.

After being the only likely first-round quarterback to not throw at the NFL Scouting Combine this month, Young's arm strength and accuracy were on full display Thursday, although he didn't run the 40-yard dash or take part in any other drills.

Young also declined to have his height and weight measured after he was recorded at 5'10" and 204 pounds at the combine.

While Young is in line to be one of the shortest and lightest quarterbacks selected in the first round of the NFL draft in decades, he showed at his pro day why he is widely considered to be an elite quarterback prospect.

Young's throwing session bordered on perfection, as he showed great accuracy at the intermediate level, and also proved capable of making big-time throws down the field:

Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle tabulated that Young completed 44 of the 50 passes he attempted. Among the misfires was a deep ball that hit some netting hanging from the roof, which won't be an issue in NFL games.

The reaction to Young's showing was largely positive from those in attendance, as reporters and analysts praised him for his arm talent:

Some of that praise came from Young's collegiate head coach Nick Saban, as well as former Carolina Panthers wide receiver and current NFL Network analyst Steve Smith:

Representatives from all 32 NFL teams were present Thursday to watch the Crimson Tide's many NFL draft prospects in action, and some paid particularly close attention to Young.

Chief among them was the Panthers contingent led by head coach Frank Reich and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown:

The Panthers recently made a big move up the draft board, acquiring the No. 1 overall pick from the Chicago Bears for the No. 9 overall pick, several other draft picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

Four quarterbacks are expected to be first-round picks in Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis, and the Panthers figure to give consideration to all of them.

Other teams picking early in the draft with a clear need at quarterback include the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders.

All of them got an up-close look at Young on Thursday, and it seems likely that Young will ultimately land with one of the teams picking inside the top seven.