6 Bold Predictions for the NHL Offseason

The San Jose Sharks are clearly entering what should be a very significant rebuild, having already traded away Brent Burns and Timo Meier over the past year.

Erik Karlsson is the next logical player to go.

It simply makes sense for everybody involved. Karlsson is still looking for the last checkmark he needs on an already Hall of Fame resume by winning the Stanley Cup, and he is not likely to get that in San Jose any time soon.

The Sharks need to keep adding future assets and prospects to their cupboard, and Karlsson's value has reached its peak thanks to a bounce-back year that has seen him put up historic numbers as a defenseman.

This is the time for everybody to make a move.

There were rumblings that he could have been moved prior to the trade deadline, but given his significant contract (four full years remaining at $11.5 million per season), salary-cap restrictions for contenders and the complex nature of such a trade, it was always a long shot to get done in-season. This is an offseason type of move because it gives teams more time and flexibility to figure out their salary-cap situations, and it can get more teams involved in the bidding.

Karlsson has a full no-movement clause in his contract and can dictate where he goes, but if he wants to get that Stanley Cup, he should approach the process with an open mind.