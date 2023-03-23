NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Bryce Young Meets with Raiders After Dinner with Panthers

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alabama prospect Bryce Young had dinner with Carolina Panthers personnel Wednesday and met with Las Vegas Raiders staff Thursday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The Panthers have the No. 1 pick after a trade with the Chicago Bears, while the Raiders hold the No. 7 overall selection.

Young is scheduled to take part in Alabama's pro day on Thursday.

Carolina will almost certainly draft a quarterback at No. 1, although it's unclear which player will be selected.

The Panthers sent a long list of personnel to view C.J. Stroud at Ohio State's pro day Wednesday and met with the quarterback Tuesday, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projected Stroud to the Panthers with the first overall pick while Young went second overall to the Houston Texans in his latest mock draft.

However, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network predicted the Panthers would select Young with the top pick, with Stroud at No. 2. The meeting with Carolina on Wednesday indicates Young is still a possibility for the top pick, and his pro day provides the former Alabama star a chance to prove himself.

Meanwhile, the Raiders are also in the market for a long-term solution at quarterback after moving on from Derek Carr. The team added Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency, but the right rookie could solidify the position for years.

It seems unlikely Young drops to No. 7, but the Raiders are keeping their options open by looking into the quarterback prospect. If they feel he is a star in the making, Las Vegas might be aggressive with a trade up into the top of the draft.