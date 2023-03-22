NFL Rumors: C.J. Stroud Met with Panthers; Will Have 2nd Meeting Ahead of 2023 Draft

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers are being very thorough in their evaluation of quarterback C.J. Stroud ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Stroud met with members of the Panthers on Tuesday and they will have a private meeting in Charlotte at some point before the draft.

Albert Breer of NBC Sports Boston and The MMQB noted the Panthers have sent a large contingent, including owners David and Nicole Tepper, to Columbus to watch Ohio State's pro day on Wednesday.

There is some thought that the Panthers made the trade with the Chicago Bears to get the No. 1 overall pick because they want Stroud.

The Athletic's Joseph Person reported on March 10 that league insiders "believe" the Panthers prefer the Ohio State standout over Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis in this year's quarterback class.

Coming out of the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. listed Stroud among the players who helped their stock the most.

"He was businesslike in his approach, looking smooth and fluid with every pass. He threw with pace and accuracy on every single ball," Kiper wrote. "He didn't do athletic testing, opting to do those at his pro day later this month, but he was excellent."

B/R's Derrik Klassen noted in his scouting report that Stroud already possesses the talent and skill to raise the floor for an offense in the NFL if he goes to the right situation.

Wednesday marks the next major step for Stroud on his way to the draft. The 21-year-old is scheduled to throw again, this time with Buckeyes wide receivers who know his timing and rhythm better than the players he was throwing to in Indianapolis.

The Panthers paid a steep price to acquire the No. 1 overall pick by sending the No. 9 pick and a second-round pick in 2023, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick and DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears.

This certainly indicates the Panthers believe strongly in at least one of the top quarterbacks in this class to provide long-term stability at the position.

Stroud is the first one under the spotlight at Ohio State's pro day. Young will be up next when Alabama has its pro day on Thursday, followed by Levis at Kentucky on Friday. Richardson's pro day at Florida is scheduled for March 30.