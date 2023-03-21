Barry Sanders, Deion Sanders Headline Madden NFL 23 Ring of Honor Class

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

EA Sports announced its initial Madden NFL 23 Ring of Honor class, with Hall of Famers Barry Sanders, Deion Sanders, Randy Moss, Lawrence Taylor and Tony Gonzalez headlining the group.

Barry Sanders was arguably the most exciting running back to ever play the game, rushing for 15,269 yards and 99 touchdowns in just 10 seasons. He was a 10-time Pro Bowler, six-time first-team All-Pro selection and fourth all-time in rushing yards.

Deion Sanders was an eight-time Pro Bowler and six-time first-team All-Pro as a cornerback, registering 53 interceptions and 22 total touchdowns in his career.

Moss was a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro who sits fourth all-time in receiving yards (15,292) and second in receiving touchdowns (156).

Taylor was one of the most fearsome pass-rushers to ever live. The 10-time Pro Bowler and eight-time first-team All-Pro is ninth all-time in unofficial sacks, with 142.

Gonzalez was a 14-time Pro Bowler and six-time first-team All-Pro pick. He finished his career third all-time in receptions (1,325), sixth in receiving yards (15,127) and eighth in receiving touchdowns (111), incredible marks for a tight end.