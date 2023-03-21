Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Browns Reunion Viewed as 'Highly Improbable' by NFL Insider

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Don't expect to see Odell Beckham Jr. make a return to the Cleveland Browns.

Benjamin Allbright of Sportsnaut wrote Tuesday that he "would term that reunification as highly improbable."

The 2023 free-agency class is a group that could drastically shift the balance of power in the NFL. Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr signed with the New Orleans Saints, and former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo signed a three-year contract with the Raiders to replace Carr in silver and black.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was given the non-restricted franchise tag by Baltimore, while Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith are all staying put.

On the defensive side of the ball, former Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave signed a four-year, $84 million contract with the 49ers.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.