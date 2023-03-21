Jerry Jeudy Trade Rumors: Patriots, Browns Unwilling to Include 1st-Round Pick for WR

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

The Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots are interested in Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, but both franchises are reluctant to part with a first-round draft pick for him, per Sportsnaut NFL insider Benjamin Allbright.

"The Broncos have held fast on the compensation to acquire Jerry Jeudy (a first-rounder or a high second and more)," Allbright added.

"The market for teams that have a need and even could pay that is dwindling."

The Broncos selected Jeudy out of Alabama with the No. 15 overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft. He amassed career-highs with 67 receptions, 972 yards and six touchdowns last year despite missing two games and playing on the lowest-scoring offense in football.

It was a good comeback season for Jeudy, who missed six games in 2021 with a high ankle sprain and ended that 10-game campaign without scoring a touchdown.

It's easy to see why there's interest in the 23-year-old Jeudy. The Patriots have called the Broncos about him, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic, who also noted that Denver seeks a first-rounder for the wideout.

The Dallas Cowboys called about Jeudy as well, per David Moore of the Dallas Morning News, but they decided that the asking price was too much.

Ultimately, signs are pointing to Jeudy staying in Denver for at least one more year. The Broncos also have the choice to keep Jeudy in town for 2024 via the fifth-year option.

With a new head coach (Sean Payton) and a pair of new offensive linemen in free agency (Mike McGlinchey, Ben Powers), the Broncos are certainly in position for a better offensive season. Jeudy could reap those benefits as he enters his fourth season.