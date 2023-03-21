Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Will Levis to Bucs, Bijan Robinson to Pats

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah released the third iteration of his 2023 mock draft Tuesday, projecting Alabama quarterback Bryce Young No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers.

Jeremiah sends quarterback C.J. Stroud to Houston Texans with the No. 2 selection, while edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr. goes off the board at No. 3 to the Arizona Cardinals, the Indianapolis Colts roll the dice at No. 4 on quarterback Anthony Richardson and Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter goes No. 5 to the Seattle Seahawks despite his pending legal situation.

In other notable picks, the New England Patriots upgrade at running back, selecting Texas superstar Bijan Robinson at No. 14, while Kentucky quarterback Will Levis drops to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 19.

The Pats' drafting the 21-year-old Robinson would be interesting. He'd become the focal point of the offense and give the team the dynamic playmaker it lacked last season.

Robinson rushed for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns for Texas in 2022, adding 19 catches for 314 yards and another two scores. It was his second straight season with over 1,000 rushing yards and at least 15 total touchdowns.

Still, would the Patriots use such a valuable pick on a running back, a position they've traditionally handled via committee in the Bill Belichick era?

Jeremiah could see it: "The Patriots don't think like every other franchise. I believe they could see Robinson as a valuable addition instead of a player at a non-premium position. He would team up with Rhamondre Stevenson to give New England one of the best backfields in the NFL."

Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards and five touchdowns in 2022, emerging as the team's top option in the backfield ahead of Damien Harris. He and Robinson would be a fun pairing. But the 8-9 Patriots have a number of needs, and running back may not be the priority.

Quarterback should be a priority for the Bucs, on the other hand, unless the team is comfortable with a summer battle between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask. But if Levis falls to No. 19, the Bucs would probably jump at the chance to nab him.

As Jeremiah noted: "If Levis starts to slide, I believe a team like Tampa Bay will trade up to get him. In this scenario, he falls right into the Bucs' lap." Levis would then compete with Mayfield and Trask to become the starter.

Being the man to replace Tom Brady is no small task. Just ask Mac Jones. But adding Levis as a long-term project would be an ideal scenario for the Bucs.