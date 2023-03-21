Lamar Jackson Rumors: QB's Rep Telling Teams He Is 'Ready to Move On' from Ravens

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

A representative for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is telling teams the star signal-caller is ready to move on, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported Tuesday.

The Ravens and Jackson couldn't come to terms on a long-term deal last offseason, and Baltimore then placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him two weeks ago.

Players tagged that way can negotiate with other teams. If they get a suitable offer and sign an offer sheet, the player's original team can either match the offer to keep the player in town or let the player go and receive two first-round picks in return.

According to Florio, Jackson's representative, who is not NFLPA-certified, has spoken with more than one team in hopes of getting a good offer sheet.

"As one source explained it, the person has said that Jackson does not want a fully guaranteed contract," Florio wrote. "Some regard this as a possible exercise in semantics, with Jackson still wanting a very significant amount fully guaranteed—up to $200 million or more—with one [or] more non-guaranteed years on the back end."

Jackson has not had an agent since entering the league in 2018.

It's peculiar to see a super-talented player like Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP who has led the Ravens to the playoffs in four of the past five seasons, struggle to find a long-term home, whether in Baltimore or somewhere else.

This has been a long, drawn-out process that Ravens fans want to be over.

Jackson has until July 17 to sign a long-term deal, or he will play on the franchise tag in 2023 when he takes the field.