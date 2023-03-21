C.J. Stroud to Panthers over Bryce Young in Mel Kiper Jr. 2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.0

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

ESPN football analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest 2023 NFL mock draft features the Carolina Panthers selecting Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the first overall pick.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, who is widely expected to be in the running for the top choice alongside Stroud, went No. 2 to the Houston Texans.

Stroud, a two-year starter at Ohio State, completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 8,123 yards (9.8 yards per attempt), 85 touchdowns and only 12 interceptions in 2021 and 2022.

Multiple reporters have mentioned the Panthers' interest in Stroud.

Per Joseph Person of The Athletic, "league insiders believe" the Panthers favor Stroud over the other top quarterbacks in the draft in Young, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis.

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network reported that the choice is between Stroud and Florida's Anthony Richardson.

Carolina moved up from No. 9 to No. 1 with the Chicago Bears to get its top choice at quarterback.

"We wanted to be in position to get a quarterback," Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said at a recent press conference.

"We have conviction on (multiple) players at the top that we feel good about," he added. "I'm not going to go into it, but we feel good about being in this position."

The Panthers are under new leadership, with ex-Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich assuming the same position in Carolina.

"I believe all four of these guys will make an impact in this league," Reich said regarding the top quartet of signal-callers in the 2023 draft.

The first round of the NFL draft will take place on Thursday, April 27, in Kansas City.