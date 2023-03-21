Mel Kiper Jr. 2023 NFL Draft Big Board: Jalen Carter Stays No. 1, Bryce Young Rises

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. still has Jalen Carter ranked as the best prospect in the 2023 NFL draft.

In his latest big board update posted on Tuesday, Kiper reported Carter's "stock hasn't dropped in the eyes of NFL teams" after the Georgia defensive lineman pleaded no contest to charges of racing and reckless driving last week, so his ranking on Kiper's big board held as well.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is now Kiper's top-ranked quarterback and No. 3 overall prospect after moving up one spot from the previous big board before the NFL Scouting Combine.

"If he was bigger, he'd be the shoo-in for the No. 1 pick. His arm is more than good enough for him to be a great NFL signal-caller," Kiper wrote about Young.

Young was able to get his weight up to 204 pounds when he measured in at the NFL Scouting Combine, though he didn't do any workouts or position drills in Indianapolis. It seems unlikely that will be the weight he plays at as a pro.

In a quarterback class with a lot of questions about all of the top prospects, Young stands out because of his ability to make plays in the pocket and on the move. His size is always going to be a question because there's no way to know how his body will react to taking hits from NFL-sized defensive players, but the things he can control about his performance suggest there's a very high ceiling.

Kiper called Young one of the best "processors" from the quarterback position he's scouted over the past decade because of his ability to go through reads and move out of the pocket at exactly the right time.

Carter had to leave the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and return to Georgia after he was charged with committing the two misdemeanours Jan. 15 prior to a single-car crash that killed Georgia recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy, who was driving, and offensive lineman Devin Willock.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Carter on March 1. He was booked and released the same day after posting $4,000 bond. He returned to the combine the following day to finish interviews with teams and take official measurements.

Kim Stephens, Carter's attorney, told ESPN's Mark Schlabach last week her client pleaded no contest to the charges. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation, 80 hours of community service, attend a state-approved defensive driving course and pay a $1,000 fine.

During Georgia's pro day on March 15, the 21-year-old Carter also weighed in at 323 pounds, nine pounds heavier than his combine weight, and was unable to finish his position drills while suffering from cramps and breathing heavily, per Schlabach.

One key decision-maker from an NFL team told USA Today's Jarrett Bell some of the reports about Carter's pro day were being overblown: "I didn't think he was that bad. His workout was good."

ESPN's Matt Miller noted scouts around the league continue to believe Carter will still be a top-10 pick because he has too much talent to fall very far.

There are also teams picking very early in the draft that need help on the interior of their defensive line. The Arizona Cardinals (No. 3), Seattle Seahawks (No. 5), Detroit Lions (No. 6), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 7), Atlanta Falcons (No. 8) and Chicago Bears (No. 9) could all target defensive tackle with their top pick.

A unanimous All-American selection in 2022, Carter finished his college career with 18.5 tackles for loss and six sacks in three seasons for the Bulldogs.