MLB Position Rankings 2023 for Every Team's Starting Second Baseman

MLB Position Rankings 2023 for Every Team's Starting Second BasemanMarch 22, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's 2023 MLB position rankings series!
With the beginning of a new baseball season right around the corner, we'll rank each team's starter at every position in the coming days to provide a full position-by-position preview for the campaign.
Up next are the second basemen, with veteran stars Jose Altuve (HOU), Jeff McNeil (NYM) and Marcus Semien (TEX) joined by 2022 breakout star Andrés Giménez (CLE), AL batting title winner Luis Arraez (MIA), and injury returnees Ozzie Albies (ATL) and Brandon Lowe (TB) to form the top tier at the position.
Players were ranked based on expectations for the 2023 season. Offensive and defensive contributions were both considered, and past track records played a major role in determining each player's outlook.
Included on each slide is also a glance at the next man up at second base. This is who would take over as the starter if the incumbent were to miss significant time. In some cases, it's a minor leaguer or bench player, and in others, it's a starter moving over from a different position.
Let the debate begin!
30. Jonathan Schoop, Detroit Tigers
Next Man Up: César Hernández
After three straight seasons of above-average offensive production, including a 109 OPS+ with 22 home runs and 84 RBI in 2021, Jonathan Schoop saw his production bottom out last season on a disappointing Detroit Tigers team.
The 31-year-old hit an anemic .202/.239/.322 last season for a 62 OPS+ that ranked dead last among the 130 hitters with enough plate appearances to qualify for the batting title, and he tallied just 19 walks in 510 plate appearances.
He'll look to bounce back in the second season of a two-year, $15 million deal.
29. Tony Kemp, Oakland Athletics
Next Man Up: Aledmys Díaz
Tony Kemp was a pleasant surprise for the Oakland Athletics during the 2021 season, posting a 126 OPS+ on the strength of a .382 on-base percentage en route to a 3.4-WAR season.
The 31-year-old hit just .235/.307/.334 for an 88 OPS+ last season while splitting his time between second base and left field, and now he's entering his final year of team control.
If he can land somewhere between his 2021 and 2022 production, he could be a useful trade chip in July.
28. Brice Turang, Milwaukee Brewers
Next Man Up: Abraham Toro
It's tough to nail down what the Milwaukee Brewers infield will look like this season, but we're working under the assumption that Luis Urías will see the bulk of his playing time at third base.
That could change if Brian Anderson starts the year strong and seizes the third base job, but he's expected to play primarily in the outfield to begin the season, which leaves an opening at second base.
Abraham Toro and Owen Miller are options with MLB experience, but Brice Turang is the future at the position, and even if he starts the year in the minors, he could still be the team's primary second baseman in 2023.
The 23-year-old hit .286/.360/.412 with 24 doubles, 13 home runs, 78 RBI and 34 steals in 131 games at Triple-A Nashville last year.
27. Rodolfo Castro, Pittsburgh Pirates
Next Man Up: Ji Hwan Bae
Rodolfo Castro began the 2022 season as the No. 20 prospect in the Pittsburgh Pirates farm system, so the MLB impact he ended up making was surprising to say the least.
The 23-year-old posted a 102 OPS+ with 23 extra-base hits in 278 plate appearances, and he made double-digit starts at second base, shortstop and third base, eventually settling in as the starting second baseman.
His .299 on-base percentage and 26.6 percent strikeout rate show there is still work to be done refining his approach at the plate, and he will need to hold off Ji Hwan Bae for the starting job.
26. Elvis Andrus, Chicago White Sox
Next Man Up: Leury García
The Chicago White Sox scooped up Elvis Andrus after he was released by the Oakland Athletics last season as a replacement for the injured Tim Anderson at shortstop, and he posted a 116 OPS+ with 1.8 WAR in 43 games after joining the South Siders.
The 34-year-old found his way back to the team on a one-year, $3 million deal in free agency this offseason to plug a glaring hole at second base, and he'll provide a solid veteran presence in the clubhouse as well.
He needs just three hits to reach 2,000 for his career, and he ranks seventh among active players in that category.
25. Michael Massey, Kansas City Royals
Next Man Up: Nicky Lopez
Michael Massey hit .312/.371/.532 with 28 doubles, 16 home runs, 77 RBI, 57 runs scored and 13 steals in 87 games between Double-A and Triple-A last season before making his MLB debut on July 15.
The 24-year-old held his own in his first big league action, batting .243/.307/.376 with 14 extra-base hits and 0.8 WAR in 52 games, and his offensive upside should be enough to push him ahead of light-hitting Nicky Lopez on the depth chart.
Massey was a fourth-round pick in the same 2019 draft that saw Bobby Witt Jr. go No. 2 overall, so the Kansas City Royals may have found both pieces of their future double-play combination in the same draft.
24. Whit Merrifield, Toronto Blue Jays
Next Man Up: Santiago Espinal
An All-Star as recently as 2021, Whit Merrifield saw his numbers plummet across the board last season, and at 34 years old it's fair to wonder how much he has left in the tank.
He hit just .240/.290/.352 for an 82 OPS+ in 420 plate appearances with the Kansas City Royals last year before he was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays at the deadline. He picked things up a bit following the trade with a .281/.323/.446 line and 118 OPS+ in 130 plate appearances, but his overall production was still way down and he was a 0.0 WAR player on the year.
With Santiago Espinal and Cavan Biggio also in the mix for playing time at second base, he'll need to produce or he'll find himself in a utility role on the bench.
23. Luis García, Washington Nationals
Next Man Up: Jeter Downs
Luis García made his MLB debut a few months after his 20th birthday during the 2020 season, but he is still trying to establish himself as an everyday MLB player with the Washington Nationals.
He started the 2022 season in the minors, but he was called up at the beginning of June and served as the team's starting shortstop for three months before shifting to second base after CJ Abrams was acquired in the Juan Soto blockbuster deal.
All told, he hit .275 with a 102 OPS+ and 32 extra-base hits in 377 plate appearances last season, and he could be a breakout candidate with everyday playing time.
22. Christian Arroyo, Boston Red Sox
Next Man Up: Adalberto Mondesi
Christian Arroyo was the headliner of the San Francisco Giants farm system once upon a time, checking in at No. 62 on the Baseball America Top 100 prospect list prior to the 2016 season.
The Giants eventually traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays in the Evan Longoria deal and he bounced around a bit in the years that followed before finding a home with the Boston Red Sox in 2021.
The 27-year-old hit .286/.322/.414 for a 103 OPS+ in 300 plate appearances last season while playing all over the field defensively, and with Trevor Story injured, he has a starting role at second base.
21. Miguel Vargas, Los Angeles Dodgers
Next Man Up: Michael Busch
Miguel Vargas is one of baseball's top prospects, and all signs point to his receiving regular playing time from the jump this year on a Los Angeles Dodgers team with World Series aspirations.
The 23-year-old hit .304/.404/.511 with 32 doubles, 17 home runs, 82 RBI and 16 steals in 113 games at Triple-A last season, and he got his feet wet with 18 games in the majors after the All-Star break.
The Dodgers could also use Chris Taylor at second base, and fellow prospect Michael Busch is also knocking on the door for an MLB promotion, but Vargas should be considered one of the NL Rookie of the Year front-runners.
20. Adam Frazier, Baltimore Orioles
Next Man Up: Ramón Urías
The one-year, $8 million deal that Adam Frazier signed with the Baltimore Orioles during the offseason was enough to make him the second-highest paid player on the team, and he'll be given every opportunity to rebound from a disappointing 2022 campaign.
The 31-year-old had a career year in 2021, hitting .305/.368/.411 for a 114 OPS+ with 4.1 WAR in 155 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres while being voted to start the All-Star Game.
He was traded again prior to last season, this time going to the Seattle Mariners, with whom he served as the team's everyday second baseman and batted .238/.301/.311 for an 80 OPS+ with 29 extra-base hits and 0.7 WAR.
19. Bryson Stott, Philadelphia Phillies
Next Man Up: Josh Harrison
Bryson Stott settled in nicely as his rookie season unfolded last year, hitting .276/.331/.404 with 19 extra-base hits in 246 plate appearances after the All-Star break, and now he'll shift from shortstop to second base following the Trea Turner signing.
The No. 14 overall pick in the 2019 draft, Stott has 20-homer potential and a steady glove, which should make him a staple on the Philadelphia Phillies infield for the foreseeable future.
Veteran Josh Harrison was signed to a one-year, $2 million deal during the offseason to provide depth.
18. Thairo Estrada, San Francisco Giants
Next Man Up: Wilmer Flores
In his first season as an everyday player, Thairo Estrada was one of the more consistent players in the San Francisco Giants lineup.
The 27-year-old hit .260/.322/.400 for a 103 OPS+ with 22 doubles, 14 home runs, 62 RBI and 21 steals in 140 games, though his defensive shortcomings made him just a 1.6-WAR player overall.
His defensive metrics (-12 DRS, -3.9 UZR/150) were among the worst at the position, and it's difficult to rank him any higher until he shows some improvement in the field.
17. Jonathan India, Cincinnati Reds
Next Man Up: Matt McLain
Jonathan India took home NL Rookie of the Year honors in 2021, hitting .269/.376/.459 for a 116 OPS+ with 34 doubles, 21 home runs, 69 RBI, 98 runs scored and 12 steals in a 3.9-WAR season.
A nagging hamstring injury limited him to 103 games last season, and his production dipped across the board when he was able to take the field, but he has significant bounce-back potential following an offseason of rest and recovery.
The 26-year-old is controllable through the 2026 season, but he could eventually shift to third base with several high-ceiling middle infielders climbing the minor league ranks in the Cincinnati Reds system.
16. Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies
Next Man Up: Alan Trejo
After playing primarily on the right side of the infield early in his MLB career, Ryan McMahon has spent the past two years manning third base after moving to the hot corner to replace Nolan Arenado.
With second baseman Brendan Rodgers potentially out for the season following a shoulder injury, McMahon will shift back to second base for the Colorado Rockies.
The 28-year-old tallied 23 doubles, 20 home runs and 67 RBI in a 3.0-WAR season last year, and he has been a stellar defender at second base throughout his career with strong defensive metrics (12 DRS, 1,633.2 innings) and Gold Glove upside.
15. Brandon Drury, Los Angeles Angels
Next Man Up: Luis Rengifo
Brandon Drury went from under-the-radar minor league free-agent signing to an in-demand trade chip last season when he posted a 122 OPS+ with 31 doubles, 28 home runs and 87 RBI in a career-high 568 plate appearances.
He parlayed that career year into a two-year, $17 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, and he is one of a number of players who could move all around the infield throughout the season. His primary playing time will come at second base, though he could also play first base against left-handed pitching in place of Jared Walsh.
Luis Rengifo posted a 103 OPS+ with 22 doubles, 17 home runs and 52 RBI in a breakout offensive season last year, and he'll see time at second base, shortstop and third base in a super-utility role.
14. Kolten Wong, Seattle Mariners
Next Man Up: Tommy La Stella
The Seattle Mariners entered the offseason looking for a left-handed-hitting second baseman to replace departing free agent Adam Frazier, and they found their guy when they flipped Jesse Winker to the Milwaukee Brewers for Kolten Wong.
Wong, 32, is coming off the best offensive season of his career as he posted a 118 OPS+ with 24 doubles, 15 home runs, 47 RBI, 65 runs scored and 17 steals in 134 games.
The two-time Gold Glove winner is also one of the best defensive second basemen in baseball, and he was a 3.1-WAR player last year playing in the second season of a three-year, $26 million contract.
13. Ha-Seong Kim, San Diego Padres
Next Man Up: Jake Cronenworth
Ha-Seong Kim spent seven seasons in the KBO before joining the San Diego Padres, peaking in 2020 when he hit .306/.397/.524 with 24 doubles, 30 home runs, 109 RBI and 23 steals in 138 games with the Kiwoom Heroes.
The Padres signed him to a four-year, $28 million deal following that standout season, and while he scuffled at the plate in his rookie year, he was still a 2.1-WAR player on the strength of his defensive work.
Kim took over as the team's starting shortstop last year with Fernando Tatis Jr. sidelined, and he put together a 5.0-WAR season, hitting .251/.325/.383 for a 107 OPS+ with 43 extra-base hits and 12 steals.
Now he'll shift to second base following the Xander Bogaerts signing, and he could immediately become one of the best defenders in the league at his new position.
12. Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals
Next Man Up: Nolan Gorman
Brendan Donovan didn't make his MLB debut until April 25 last season, but he still managed to rack up 4.2 WAR in 126 games while winning the newly introduced Gold Glove for utility players.
The 26-year-old made double-digit starts at second base, third base and at both corner outfield spots for the St. Louis Cardinals, and he hit .281/.394/.379 for a 126 OPS+ with 27 extra-base hits and 64 runs scored to finish third in NL Rookie of the Year voting.
With Tommy Edman making the full-time move to shortstop, he could settle in as the primary second baseman, though slugger Nolan Gorman is also in the mix for playing time there and Donovan's versatility will still be utilized in some capacity.
11. Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins
Next Man Up: Donovan Solano
Which version of Jorge Polanco will show up in 2023?
The 29-year-old posted a 125 OPS+ with 35 doubles, 33 home runs and 98 RBI in a 4.9-WAR season in 2021, which coincided with his shift from shortstop to second base defensively, which better suits his skill set.
His numbers dipped in 2022 relative to that career year, but he still finished with a 117 OPS+ while tallying 16 doubles, 16 home runs, 56 RBI and 2.8 WAR in 104 games, missing more than a month down the stretch with knee inflammation.
Entering the final guaranteed season of his contract with the Minnesota Twins, he has a $10.5 million option for next season that vests with 550 plate appearances in 2023.
10. Gleyber Torres, New York Yankees
Next Man Up: DJ LeMahieu
Gleyber Torres looked like a superstar on the rise for the New York Yankees when he posted a 128 OPS+ with 38 home runs and 3.0 WAR in 2019, his age-22 season, but in the years since he has been unable to match that level of success.
That said, after posting a combined 0.8 WAR in 169 games in 2020 and 2021, he bounced back with a strong season last year, posting a 114 OPS+ with 28 doubles, 24 home runs, 76 RBI and a career-high 4.1 WAR.
Shifting from shortstop to second base is a big reason for his uptick in value, as he went from a defensive liability to a Gold Glove-caliber defender at his new position.
With free agency fast approaching after the 2024 season, the next two years will be huge in building his market value.
9. Nico Hoerner, Chicago Cubs
Next Man Up: Nick Madrigal
After battling injuries in 2020 and 2021, Nico Hoerner finally stayed healthy for a full season and turned in a breakout performance.
The 25-year-old hit .281/.327/.410 for a 107 OPS+ with 22 doubles, 10 home runs, 55 RBI, 60 runs scored and 20 steals in 135 games, and that offensive production coupled with his stellar defensive work made him a 4.4-WAR player.
After posting strong defensive metrics (10 DRS) at shortstop, he will shift to second base after the Chicago Cubs signed 2022 NL Gold Glove winner Dansby Swanson to a long-term deal.
8. Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks
Next Man Up: Josh Rojas
Ketel Marte has proved capable of superstar-level production in the past, finishing fourth in NL MVP voting in 2019 and logging a 143 OPS+ with 44 extra-base hits in just 90 games during an injury-shortened 2021 campaign.
His 2022 season fell short of those numbers, but he posted a 106 OPS+ with 42 doubles, 12 home runs, 52 RBI and 68 runs scored in 137 games. With more help around him in the Arizona Diamondbacks lineup, he has a higher ceiling than some of the other players ranked below him on this list who are coming off better seasons.
If Marte misses time, expect Josh Rojas to shift from third base to second base, which would mean regular playing time at the hot corner for veteran Evan Longoria.
7. Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays
Next Man Up: Curtis Mead
Just a year removed from a 39-homer, 99-RBI, 4.7-WAR season, Brandon Lowe suffers a bit from out-of-sight, out-of-mind syndrome on a national level after injuries limited him to 65 games last year.
The 28-year-old has averaged 30 doubles, 34 home runs and 97 RBI per 162 games in his career, but he has had some trouble staying on the field, playing more than 100 games in a season just once.
He's an average defender and doesn't provide much in the batting average department, but he has as much power as anyone at the position and could be a huge in-house addition for the Tampa Bay Rays with a healthy season.
6. Luis Arraez, Miami Marlins
Next Man Up: Jon Berti
The Miami Marlins flipped controllable starter Pablo López to the Minnesota Twins during the offseason for reigning AL batting-title winner Luis Arraez as they worked to rebuild an anemic lineup.
Arraez, 25, hit .316/.375/.420 last year, and he is one of the best contact hitters in baseball with just 131 strikeouts in 1,569 plate appearances over his first four seasons in the big leagues.
After playing primarily first base last year, he will shift to second base and join Joey Wendle up the middle for the Marlins. He has three years of club control remaining beyond 2023 and could prove to be one of the offseason's most impactful additions.
5. Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves
Next Man Up: Vaughn Grissom
Between surgery to repair a fractured foot and a fractured pinky finger, Ozzie Albies played just 64 games in 2022, and his return to the lineup could have a bigger impact than any outside additions the Atlanta Braves made this offseason.
The 26-year-old is a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger winner, and he had a huge offensive season in 2021 when he posted a 108 OPS+ with 40 doubles, 30 home runs, 106 RBI and 20 steals to finish 13th in NL MVP voting.
He could easily be the best second baseman in the National League once again this year, and the Braves have him under contract for the team-friendly sum of just $35 million for the next five years.
4. Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians
Next Man Up: Gabriel Arias
Andrés Giménez had a strong case for being the best second baseman in the majors during a breakout 2022 season with the Cleveland Guardians.
The 24-year-old hit .297/.371/.466 for a 141 OPS+ with 26 doubles, 17 home runs, 69 RBI, 66 runs scored and 20 steals while also taking home Gold Glove honors and finishing sixth in AL MVP voting in a 7.4-WAR season.
Now he'll need to prove that performance was the real deal, especially considering he hit just .218 with a 74 OPS+ in 68 games the previous year, and until he backs up his 2022 numbers, it's tough to move him any higher in these rankings.
3. Jeff McNeil, New York Mets
Next Man Up: Luis Guillorme
Jeff McNeil is a career .307/.370/.458 hitter over five seasons in the big leagues, and his elite hit tool earned him the NL batting title last year.
The 30-year-old hit .326/.382/.454 for a 140 OPS+ with 49 extra-base hits and narrowly edged Freddie Freeman (.325 BA) for the batting title. He won Silver Slugger honors at second base, posted a career-high 5.7 WAR and finished 15th in NL MVP voting.
The New York Mets signed him to a four-year, $50 million extension in January that could keep him in a Mets uniform through the 2027 if a club option is exercised on the back end, and he'll be a perennial contender for the NL batting crown in the coming years.
2. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
Next Man Up: David Hensley
Jose Altuve was once again the best offensive second baseman in baseball last season, posting a 160 OPS+ with 39 doubles, 28 home runs, 57 RBI and 103 runs scored to finish fifth in AL MVP voting and win his sixth career Silver Slugger Award.
The 32-year-old will miss the start of the 2023 season after he suffered a fractured thumb in the World Baseball Classic, and in his absence the Houston Astros will turn to some combination of Mauricio Dubón and David Hensley to plug the hole at second base.
Since he is still expected to play the bulk of the season, Altuve earns the No. 2 spot in these rankings, but it was impossible to put him No. 1 given the time he'll miss and rust that could follow.
1. Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers
Next Man Up: Justin Foscue
Despite a slow start to his first season with the Texas Rangers, veteran Marcus Semien was once again one of the most valuable middle infielders in baseball.
The 32-year-old hit .157 with a .443 OPS during the first month of the 2022 season but eventually rounded into form at the plate to post a 108 OPS+ with 31 doubles, 26 home runs, 83 RBI, 101 runs scored and 25 steals.
That well-rounded offensive production coupled with stellar defensive metrics (11 DRS, 3.7 UZR/150) made him a 5.7-WAR player, and he claims the No. 1 spot in these rankings heading into the second season of his seven-year, $175 million deal.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.