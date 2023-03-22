MLB Position Rankings 2023 for Every Team's Starting Second Baseman

0 of 30

Welcome to Bleacher Report's 2023 MLB position rankings series!

With the beginning of a new baseball season right around the corner, we'll rank each team's starter at every position in the coming days to provide a full position-by-position preview for the campaign.

Up next are the second basemen, with veteran stars Jose Altuve (HOU), Jeff McNeil (NYM) and Marcus Semien (TEX) joined by 2022 breakout star Andrés Giménez (CLE), AL batting title winner Luis Arraez (MIA), and injury returnees Ozzie Albies (ATL) and Brandon Lowe (TB) to form the top tier at the position.

Players were ranked based on expectations for the 2023 season. Offensive and defensive contributions were both considered, and past track records played a major role in determining each player's outlook.

Included on each slide is also a glance at the next man up at second base. This is who would take over as the starter if the incumbent were to miss significant time. In some cases, it's a minor leaguer or bench player, and in others, it's a starter moving over from a different position.

Let the debate begin!

