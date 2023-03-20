Panthers' Frank Reich Rejects 'Big Quarterbacks' Label Amid Bryce Young Draft

AP Photo/Nell Redmond

New Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich has generally worked with taller quarterbacks in his NFL coaching career, including Andrew Luck, Peyton Manning, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan, among others.

But he told reporters on Monday that he had a "very high grade" on Russell Wilson back before the 2012 NFL draft.

"Don't read anything into it," he added. "I'm just saying that because all these people are putting this label on me that I only look at big quarterbacks."

If people were to read into his comments, however, it might seem as though Reich was hinting that he wouldn't be opposed to the Panthers selecting Alabama's Bryce Young with the top overall pick.

Young, of course, is 5'10" and is considered one of the top quarterbacks and players, period, in the 2023 NFL draft. And once the Panthers traded with the Chicago Bears to land the top overall pick, it was pretty obvious they were targeting a quarterback.

The question is which of Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson will they choose? All three are at least 6'3" and taller than Young.

While Reich wouldn't provide insight into how much height would factor into the team's decision, he said the Panthers didn't have to be coy about the situation once they made a decision.

"When you have the No. 1 pick you don't have to play games, right?" he noted. "It's not like we're trying to fool anybody. What we're trying to do is take all the time we can on the evaluation.''

Reich did tell reporters he felt all four of the top quarterbacks in the Class of 2023 had plenty of upside.

"I believe all four of these guys will make an impact in this league," he said.

Whichever player the Panthers choose is "going to get a lot of reps," Reich added, an indication that the team is comfortable taking its lumps with a rookie quarterback next season.

Whether that's the shorter Young or one of the taller options on the board remains to be seen.