Panthers GM: Lamar Jackson a 'Really Expensive Option'; CAR Focused on NFL Draft

Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer told reporters Monday that the team is not interested in Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson as it searches for a new signal-caller to lead the franchise.

The Panthers hold the No. 1 draft pick after trading up from No. 9 with the Chicago Bears.

Fitterer has made it clear the team will choose a quarterback and said the Panthers feel good about the draft class.

The top four quarterbacks appear to be Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis.

It's clear why the Panthers aren't in the market for Jackson after moving up eight spots, which gave them the choice of any quarterback.

It's unclear where Jackson will play next, though. There's no denying the tremendous talent of the 2019 NFL MVP, who has led Baltimore to four playoff appearances since 2018.

But his tenure with Baltimore appears tenuous. He and the Ravens were unable to come to terms on a long-term contract last year, and Baltimore put the non-exclusive franchise tag on him this year.

Charlotte Edmonds of NBC Sports Philadelphia explained what that means: "Non-exclusive tags allow players to negotiate with other teams. If they receive an offer, their current team has the opportunity to match. If they opt not to match the offer, they're entitled to receive two first-round draft picks in exchange."

It's an expensive price tag for any team to take on, though Jackson would be worth the cost, especially for a club that doesn't have a long-term option at quarterback or one not in position to get a good prospect in the draft. Jackson is a proven star and easily capable of leading a winning franchise and providing stability at the most valuable position in football.