Peter King Outlines 'Fairest Deal' for Aaron Rodgers Trade to Jets from Packers

As the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers continue to haggle over the terms of an Aaron Rodgers trade, the possible compensation heading to Green Bay continues to be a fascinating topic of conversation around the NFL.

Peter King of Pro Football Talk doesn't believe the Jets will, or should, give up a first-round pick in 2023 for Rodgers, writing that it would be "foolish to give up a pick that could be used on the second- or third-best offensive lineman in the draft—to protect Rodgers."

He continued:

"The fairest deal: Jets trade a second-rounder this year (43rd overall) and a conditional pick in 2025, not 2024, based on whether Rodgers plays football for New York in 2024. If he plays 100 snaps or more in 2024, the Jets give Green Bay a first-round pick. If Rodgers plays less than that, the Jets give Green Bay a third-rounder. So if Rodgers plays two years for New York, the price is a first- and a second-; if he plays one year, the price is a second- and a third-. I totally see Green Bay's point about playing hardball for Rodgers, but the 13th pick in the draft for a guy who might play one year? I don't see it. Unless Rodgers flat-out guarantees the Jets he's there for two years, minimum, I'm not considering paying the 2023 one for him."

It's a good point. Of course, the Packers could counter that they are sending the Jets a 10-time Pro Bowler, four-time MVP and Super Bowl champion. Even if he's 39, superstar quarterbacks don't come cheap.

For now, both the Packers and Jets are dug in and waiting out the other. But as the summer nears and training camp grows closer, the sides will want a resolution. Then the question will become which team blinks first in negotiations.