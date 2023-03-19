Cowboys Rumors: DAL 'Not Looking to Be Big Spenders in Free Agency' After Cooks Trade

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly traded a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-rounder for veteran wideout Brandin Cooks on Sunday, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, adding another playmaker on the outside opposite CeeDee Lamb.

But that doesn't completely preclude them from pursuing Odell Beckham Jr. or other big-ticket names in free agency as well, as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted on Sunday's SportsCenter, though it does make them unlikely suitors:

"I wouldn't eliminate anything, but now that they're going to pay Cooks another, say, $12 million, along with the big salaries they already have on the books, that might take them out. Or, at least, makes it more challenging to get Odell Beckham. I know they've had interest in Beckham. He's going to command top dollar, too, though, so there's going to be teams interested and in the mix. Dallas could poke around a little bit, but I've gotten the impression they're not looking to be big spenders in free agency necessarily. If he were to fall to them with a more reasonable price, then maybe that would happen. We'll see. Dallas has pulled off bigger feats, as we've seen with all of the big free agents they've signed in past years. With Jerry Jones, I'll never take it off the table. But you're going to have everyone from [the Buffalo Bills], to the New York Jets, potentially the Kansas City Chiefs—there's going to be a lot of interest in this guy."

