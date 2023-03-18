Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Bills 'Checked in' on WR; Contract Has to 'Make Sense'

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

The Buffalo Bills are reportedly among the teams that have expressed interest in free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

According to Jordan Schultz of The Score, the Bills have "checked in" on OBJ, but the price would have to "make sense" for Buffalo to sign him.

The Bills were one of three teams to meet with Beckham last season, along with the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, but Beckham ultimately didn't sign and remained a free agent.

Bills pass-rusher Von Miller, who was teammates with Beckham as members of the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, was open publicly about his desire to bring OBJ to Buffalo last season.

Also, per Schultz, Beckham had dinner at Bills quarterback Josh Allen's house during the recruitment process in 2022.

Beckham played a big role in L.A. winning a championship in 2021, but he suffered a torn ACL in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Beckham may have been able to play late last season, but taking the extra time should ensure he is fully healthy for training camp this season.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that between 12 and 14 teams were in attendance for Beckham's workout last week, with the Bills being among them.

Fowler also noted that some who attended the workout were impressed with Beckham's physique and explosiveness after a year off.

OBJ was a Pro Bowler in each of his first three NFL seasons with the Giants from 2014 to 2016, finishing each of those seasons with at least 90 catches, 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Injuries took their toll on Beckham in the years that followed, both before and after his trade to the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

When Beckham and then-Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield failed to click, the Browns waived Beckham during the 2021 season, and he eventually signed with the Rams.

In eight regular-season games for the Rams in 2021, Beckham racked up 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 21 catches for 288 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs, including the first touchdown of L.A.'s Super Bowl win over Cincinnati.

Despite missing all of last season, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio recently reported that Beckham is seeking $20 million per year in free agency.

Beckham seemed to refute the report Saturday, tweeting: "I'm just so confused where the quote is from me that said I want 20… All I'm sayin is 4 AIN'T enough."

With JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jakobi Meyers and Allen Lazard having signed, Beckham is unquestionably the top wide receiver still available in free agency, and arguably the top free agent overall.

Many teams could use another dynamic playmaker in the passing game, and the Bills are undoubtedly among them.

Allen has developed into one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks over the past few seasons, coinciding with the arrival of No. 1 wideout Stefon Diggs, who has at least 100 catches, 1,200 yards and eight touchdowns in each of the past three seasons.

Buffalo did not have a reliable pass-catcher outside of Diggs last season, though, as wide receiver Gabriel Davis (836 yards) and tight end Dawson Knox (517 yards) were the only other Bills with at least 500 receiving yards.

Beckham would solve that issue and potentially help the Bills stay atop the AFC East for a fourth consecutive year despite some of the major moves that the rival Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and New England Patriots have made this offseason.