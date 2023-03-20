NFL Division-by-Division Rankings After 1st Week of 2023 Free Agency

0 of 8

Whenever a marquee free agent picks a destination, NFL fans immediately start thinking about the impact.

How does that player fit? If he left one franchise for another, how does the previous team respond? Should I draft him for my fantasy football team? You know, all that good stuff.

One higher-level topic we eventually land on, however, is how much a difference-maker that player might be in playoff races. That postseason chase starts in the division, and a signing—or, usually more accurately, signings (or trades)—can swing perception in a hurry.

Look, sometimes the impressions are wrong. Last year, it seemed a combination of offseason moves rapidly turned the AFC West an absurdly deep division. That, uh, didn't hold up.

It's valuable, though, to catalog how we feel in March to recall how perceptions has changed in August—and next February.

The rankings are subjective but ultimately give weight to the number of plausible playoff teams from a division.