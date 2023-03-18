Mets Rumors: Edwin Díaz Has 'Some Optimism' for 2023 Return from Knee Injury

Rob Tringali/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

It is very likely that the torn patellar tendon that New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz suffered during the World Baseball Classic ended his 2023 MLB season before it even began. But it's not definitive just yet.

"There is some optimism," a person close to Díaz told The Athletic's Will Sammon. "You never know."

As Sammon noted, a few chance circumstances should improve Díaz's recovery. For one, Mets physician Dr. James Carr was already in Miami for the WBC and was able to quickly examine him and offer an initial diagnosis of a torn patellar tendon.

Medical director Dr. David Altchek was also in town for a second opinion, and because the Hospital for Special Surgery has a South Florida location, Díaz was able to have surgery Thursday afternoon after suffering the injury Wednesday night.

And the Mets already sent a trainer, nutritionist and personal chef to his Port St. Lucie, Florida, home to assist in his recovery process, per Sammon.

"We're going to do everything we can to get you better and take care of you," team owner Steve Cohen reportedly told Díaz in a phone call, per Sammon.

There is no guarantee that a quick turnaround on surgery will ensure that Díaz can return this season. It's more likely he'll miss the 2023 campaign still—general manager Billy Eppler told reporters on Thursday the timeline for Díaz's injury is generally eight months. But it certainly increases his odds of coming back at some point this year.

Not the start to Díaz's five-year, $102 million extension the Mets would have hoped for. Losing a closer—one who has registered 30 or more saves four times in his career, and 32 saves in each of the last two campaigns—is a major blow.

But maybe it won't be for the entire year. It's a long shot, but it's better odds than nothing.