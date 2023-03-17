X

    Tom Brady Reiterates Plan to Stay Retired After Offseason NFL Comeback Rumors

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 17, 2023

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL wild card playoff football game Monday, Jan 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

    Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady reiterated his desire to stay retired Thursday in comments relayed by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

    Rick Stroud @NFLSTROUD

    Tom Brady at his Autograph "unofficial retirement" party last night in Tampa, when asked what comes next for him: "There is nothing I love more than football, but I have young children and they watched enough of their dad's games and it's time for me to watch their games."

    Brady previously denied a rumor that connected him to a return with the Miami Dolphins with this tweet:

    Tom Brady @TomBrady

    Anyone who thinks I have time to come back to the NFL has never adopted a 2 month old kitten for their daughter. <a href="https://t.co/Qzf2H4vr1j">https://t.co/Qzf2H4vr1j</a>

    Brady played 20 seasons with the New England Patriots before suiting up for three more on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He briefly retired after the 2021 season before announcing his return in March 2022.

    Tom Brady @TomBrady

    These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG <a href="https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm">pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm</a>

    Brady played one more year before retiring a second time:

    Tom Brady @TomBrady

    Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ <a href="https://t.co/j2s2sezvSS">pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS</a>

    Brady, who turns 46 years old in August, is a 15-time Pro Bowler who won five Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP honors.