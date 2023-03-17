Tom Brady Reiterates Plan to Stay Retired After Offseason NFL Comeback Rumors

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady reiterated his desire to stay retired Thursday in comments relayed by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Brady previously denied a rumor that connected him to a return with the Miami Dolphins with this tweet:

Brady played 20 seasons with the New England Patriots before suiting up for three more on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He briefly retired after the 2021 season before announcing his return in March 2022.

Brady played one more year before retiring a second time:

Brady, who turns 46 years old in August, is a 15-time Pro Bowler who won five Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP honors.