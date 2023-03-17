X

    Jimmy Garoppolo Eyes Super Bowl with Raiders: 'I Know That's Not an Easy Process'

    HENDERSON, NEVADA - MARCH 17: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is introduced at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on March 17, 2023 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    The Las Vegas Raiders and new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo want one thing in their new partnership together—to win a Super Bowl.

    "Hell yeah. I'm trying to win a Super Bowl," he told reporters on Friday at his introductory press conference. "I know every player says that when they come up to their first press conference. But that's my goal. I want to win a ring, get the Silver and Black back to where it should be. And I know that's not an easy process—I've been through it [with] San Francisco [at the] lower end of the field when I first got there. It's a process, but it'll be worth it."

