NFL Scout: Anthony Richardson 'Special'; Has Tools To Make Impact Like Lamar Jackson

Anthony Richardson likes to think his skill set is a combination of Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson, so he will undoubtedly approve of what one NFL scout thinks of his potential.

Speaking to The Athletic's Zak Keefer, an anonymous scout said the Florida quarterback "has tools to make an impact like Lamar, because he's such a special athlete."

While talking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine, Richardson said he has been calling himself "Cam Jackson" since high school, because he's "trying to make big plays, just like Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson."

For most players, comparing your talents to two former NFL MVPs would be a recipe for disaster. Richardson's athletic traits at least suggest it's not unfair to think he could reach that level.

There's still a lot of development ahead for Richardson as he prepares to enter the NFL. The 21-year-old made 13 starts and attempted 393 passes in three seasons at Florida. He completed 53.8 percent of his attempts in 12 games last season.

B/R's Derrik Klassen called Richardson "a home-run swing on elite tools and fearless pocket management" in his scouting report.

After the Carolina Panthers agreed to a trade to acquire the No. 1 overall pick from the Chicago Bears, NBC Sports' Peter King noted head coach Frank Reich "loves" Richardson.

If you're going to have the top pick in the draft, taking a home-run swing on a quarterback with rare tools isn't a bad way to operate.

Whichever team ends up selecting Richardson could end up with the best player in the draft. At the very least, his ability as a runner gives him a high floor that the right coaching staff can take advantage of as he works on developing as a passer.