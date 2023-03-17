2023 NFL Free-Agent Signing, Trade Grades for Friday's Latest Moves

2023 NFL Free-Agent Signing, Trade Grades for Friday's Latest MovesMarch 17, 2023
In the NFL, free agency is a perpetual motion machine. Once it gets rolling, you'd better get out of the way.
After two days of legal tampering and two more of "actual" free agency, we have seen scores of players sign contracts totaling hundreds of millions of dollars. There are a pair of MVP quarterbacks who have yet to find new homes (although we have a pretty good idea where one is headed), but we have already seen a number of big names get bigger deals to put on a new helmet.
It has been a good week to be an offensive tackle. And a defensive tackle. Beefeaters on both sides of the ball hit it big.
Some signings this week have looked like relative bargains. Others have been questionable. But as has been the case all week, Bleacher Report has Friday's free-agency feeding frenzy covered with a breakdown of which deals were steals and which could inspire buyer's remorse down the road.
Caveat emptor and all that.
Patriots Sign TE Mike Gesicki
Contract Terms: One year, $9 million
There hadn't been much movement at the tight end position in the early days of free agency outside the Darren Waller trade. But on Friday morning, one of the bigger dominoes finally fell.
Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, the New England Patriots signed veteran tight end Mike Gesicki to a one-year, $9 million contract. The 27-year-old Gesicki, who spent the first five years of his career in Miami, caught 32 passes for 362 yards and five scores a year ago.
Gesicki's role in the Dolphins offense diminished last year, but as recently as 2021 he topped 70 receptions and 700 receiving yards. As those five scores demonstrate, he's also a solid option in the red zone.
It's a little eye-opening to see the Patriots once again spend a fair chunk of money on a tight end after trading Jonnu Smith earlier this week, but the reality is New England needs passing-game weapons any way it can get them.
Gesicki gives Mac Jones a big target over the middle.
Grade: B-
Seahawks Sign LB Devin Bush
Contract Terms: One year, terms undisclosed
In 2019, the Pittsburgh Steelers traded up in the first round of the NFL draft in the hopes that Devin Bush would be the franchise's next great inside linebacker. Four years later, Bush is headed west in an effort to revive his career.
As reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Seattle Seahawks have signed the 24-year-old Bush, who amassed 81 total tackles in Pittsburgh in 2022, to a one-year deal. Terms were not disclosed.
To say that Bush didn't work out in Pittsburgh is an understatement—his passer rating against in coverage got worse every season, and last year he played a career-low 62 percent of the team's defensive snaps in 2022.
However, Bush should have a clear path to playing time for a Seahawks team in desperate need of off-ball linebacker help, and provided that the money is reasonable, this is at least a moderately interesting speculative signing by Seattle.
Grade: C+
Seahawks Sign S Julian Love
Contract Terms: Two years, $12 million
The Seahawks were a playoff team last year, but the Seattle defense struggled—26th in total defense, 30th against the pass and 25th in points allowed.
That defense has already added Dre'Mont Jones and Devin Bush. Now the team has addressed the secondary as well.
As reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seahawks have signed safety Julian Love to a two-year, $12 million contract. A fourth-round pick of the New York Giants in 2019, Love had easily the best season of his career last year with the G-Men, tallying 124 total tackles with two interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Love isn't an elite talent at safety, but he's a capable pro who is solid against the run and decent in coverage. Given the uncertainty facing the Seahawks at linebacker even with Bush now in the fold, an upgrade on the back end is a wise signing—especially when it comes with a reasonable price tag.
Grade: B+
Other Signings
Here's a look at some of Friday's other signings.
Eagles Sign QB Marcus Mariota
After losing backup quarterback Gardner Minshew on Thursday, the Eagles wasted little time finding his replacement. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Philadelphia signed Marcus Mariota to a one-year deal worth $5 million. Given the amount of money that some other backup quarterbacks have received, it's a reasonably priced deal—especially when you consider Mariota's 74 career starts, 13 starts in Atlanta last year and similar skill set to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Grade: B+
Cowboys Re-Sign QB Cooper Rush
Cooper Rush filled in admirably for an injured Dak Prescott last year, and on Friday the Cowboys rewarded him for that—per Rapoport, Dallas inked the 29-year-old to a two-year, $6 million contract that includes a fully guaranteed first season. This is a classic example of not fixing something that wasn't broken—Rush knows the offense and was 4-1 as a starter with Prescott on the shelf last year. At $3 million a season, Rush is a relative bargain.
Grade: A-
Lions Re-Sign PK Mike Badgley
Per agent Brian McLaughlin, the Lions are bringing back place-kicker Mike Badgley. The 27-year-old, who joined the Lions in-season in 2022 after opening the year with the Chicago Bears, connected on 20 of 24 field-goal attempts and all 33 of his extra-point tries for Detroit. No one is going to confuse Badgley with Justin Tucker, but provided that the Lions didn't hand him a Matt Gay-esque bag of cash, he's fine.
Grade: C
Chargers Re-Sign TE Donald Parham
Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, tight end Donald Parham has re-signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. The 25-year-old Parham caught just 10 passes for 130 yards and one score last season, but the 6'8", 237-pounder has flashed enough when afforded the opportunity for the Cleveland Browns to have reportedly expressed "significant interest" in signing him. Instead, Parham heads back to Los Angeles, where he'll serve as the No. 2 tight end behind Gerald Everett.
Grade: B-