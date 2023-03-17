Fantasy Football 2023: Updated Rankings After Early Free-Agency SigningsMarch 17, 2023
Fantasy Football 2023: Updated Rankings After Early Free-Agency Signings
Over the past few days, the NFL landscape has changed quite a bit. That's because free agency is now underway and some notable moves have already taken place.
The fantasy football landscape has been impacted, too. Several of the signings will change the positional rankings heading into the 2023 season, as some players are now in better (or worse) spots to succeed, depending on how they're affected by a move.
Things will surely continue to change over the next few months. And there's a long time to go between now and when fantasy drafts will be occurring in August and early September.
However, here's an early look at Top 50 PPR rankings, followed by a breakdown of how some recent free-agent signings and trades have impacted them.
Top 50 PPR Rankings
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
2. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
3. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
4. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
5. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
6. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
7. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
8. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
9. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
10. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
11. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
12. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
13. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
14. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
15. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
16. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
17. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
18. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
19. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
20. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
21. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
22. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
23. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
24. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
25. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
26. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
27. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
28. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
29. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
30. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
31. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
32. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
33. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
34. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos
35. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
36. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
37. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings
38. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
39. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
40. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans
41. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
42. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns
43. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
44. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
45. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
46. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
47. DJ Moore, WR, Chicago Bears
48. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals
49. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
50. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
Pollard Set to Be a Bell-Cow Back in Dallas
Tony Pollard has impressed out of the Cowboys' backfield in recent years, even though he had to share carries with Ezekiel Elliott. Even though Pollard wasn't the clear No. 1 back in 2022, he still rushed for 1,007 yards and scored 12 touchdowns in 16 games.
Now, Elliott is no longer going to be in Dallas. The 27-year-old was recently released, leaving Pollard to potentially serve in a bell-cow role moving forward.
That's an exciting thing for fantasy managers who were already high on Pollard. The 25-year-old's role has gradually increased over his first four NFL seasons (all with the Cowboys), and that trend should surely continue with Elliott no longer there to split the carries.
It's possible Dallas could sign another RB, but Pollard should be the obvious starter. He should be set up to have his best year yet in 2023.
Olave Should Benefit from Having Carr at QB
After getting taken by the Saints with the No. 11 pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Chris Olave lived up to his potential during his rookie campaign. He quickly solidified himself as New Orleans' top receiving option, recording 72 catches for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns.
Olave put up those numbers even though the Saints' starting quarterbacks were Andy Dalton (14 starts) and Jameis Winston (three), neither of whom is exactly a top passer in the league. But Olave will have a new QB throwing passes his way in 2023.
The Saints signed Derek Carr, a four-time Pro Bowler who thrived for much of his nine seasons with the Raiders. The 31-year-old should take New Orleans' offense to a much higher level, as its passing attack will be in a position to have more success.
The Carr-to-Olave connection has the potential to be a strong one. And if that turns out to be the case, Olave's sophomore campaign should be an even better one in terms of fantasy production.
Moore Gives Bears a True No. 1 Wide Receiver
Justin Fields took a big step forward in his second NFL season in 2022, even though the Bears didn't assemble the best receiving corps around him. Now, they've acquired a true No. 1 WR for Fields to throw to in 2023: DJ Moore.
In a trade that sent the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft to Carolina, Chicago received a package that included Moore, who has been an up-and-down performer over his first five NFL seasons. But the 25-year-old has shown what he's capable of plenty of times.
Moore had 1,157 receiving yards or more every year from 2019-21, and he scored a career-high seven touchdowns in 2022. The Panthers didn't even have a stable quarterback situation for much of that time.
Fields and Moore should help each other improve in 2023. And because of that, Moore is likely to be a much more consistent fantasy performer than he's been in the past.