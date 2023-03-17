    Fantasy Football 2023: Updated Rankings After Early Free-Agency Signings

    Jake RillMarch 17, 2023

    Fantasy Football 2023: Updated Rankings After Early Free-Agency Signings

    0 of 4

      Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward (1) during an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
      AP Photo/Scot Tucker

      Over the past few days, the NFL landscape has changed quite a bit. That's because free agency is now underway and some notable moves have already taken place.

      The fantasy football landscape has been impacted, too. Several of the signings will change the positional rankings heading into the 2023 season, as some players are now in better (or worse) spots to succeed, depending on how they're affected by a move.

      Things will surely continue to change over the next few months. And there's a long time to go between now and when fantasy drafts will be occurring in August and early September.

      However, here's an early look at Top 50 PPR rankings, followed by a breakdown of how some recent free-agent signings and trades have impacted them.

    Top 50 PPR Rankings

    1 of 4

      PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 29: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers carries the ball to score a touchdown during the second quarter of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
      Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

      1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      2. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      3. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      4. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      5. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      6. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      7. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

      8. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

      9. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      10. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      11. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      12. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      13. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

      14. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      15. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      16. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      17. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

      18. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

      19. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      20. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      21. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      22. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

      23. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

      24. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      25. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

      26. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      27. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

      28. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

      29. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      30. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

      31. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

      32. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      33. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

      34. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos

      35. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      36. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

      37. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

      38. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

      39. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      40. Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans

      41. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

      42. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

      43. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts

      44. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

      45. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens

      46. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

      47. DJ Moore, WR, Chicago Bears

      48. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals

      49. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      50. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

    Pollard Set to Be a Bell-Cow Back in Dallas

    2 of 4

      SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Tony Pollard #20 of the Dallas Cowboys is tackled by Jimmie Ward #1 of the San Francisco 49ers as he runs with the ball and gets injured during an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
      Michael Owens/Getty Images

      Tony Pollard has impressed out of the Cowboys' backfield in recent years, even though he had to share carries with Ezekiel Elliott. Even though Pollard wasn't the clear No. 1 back in 2022, he still rushed for 1,007 yards and scored 12 touchdowns in 16 games.

      Now, Elliott is no longer going to be in Dallas. The 27-year-old was recently released, leaving Pollard to potentially serve in a bell-cow role moving forward.

      That's an exciting thing for fantasy managers who were already high on Pollard. The 25-year-old's role has gradually increased over his first four NFL seasons (all with the Cowboys), and that trend should surely continue with Elliott no longer there to split the carries.

      It's possible Dallas could sign another RB, but Pollard should be the obvious starter. He should be set up to have his best year yet in 2023.

    Fantasy Football 2023: Updated Rankings After Early Free-Agency Signings
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Olave Should Benefit from Having Carr at QB

    3 of 4

      GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 20: Chris Olave #12 of the New Orleans Saints runs during a game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New Orleans Saints at State Farm Stadium on October 20, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
      Michael Owens/Getty Images

      After getting taken by the Saints with the No. 11 pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Chris Olave lived up to his potential during his rookie campaign. He quickly solidified himself as New Orleans' top receiving option, recording 72 catches for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns.

      Olave put up those numbers even though the Saints' starting quarterbacks were Andy Dalton (14 starts) and Jameis Winston (three), neither of whom is exactly a top passer in the league. But Olave will have a new QB throwing passes his way in 2023.

      The Saints signed Derek Carr, a four-time Pro Bowler who thrived for much of his nine seasons with the Raiders. The 31-year-old should take New Orleans' offense to a much higher level, as its passing attack will be in a position to have more success.

      The Carr-to-Olave connection has the potential to be a strong one. And if that turns out to be the case, Olave's sophomore campaign should be an even better one in terms of fantasy production.

    Moore Gives Bears a True No. 1 Wide Receiver

    4 of 4

      CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 24: DJ Moore #2 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after a catch during the second quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
      Grant Halverson/Getty Images

      Justin Fields took a big step forward in his second NFL season in 2022, even though the Bears didn't assemble the best receiving corps around him. Now, they've acquired a true No. 1 WR for Fields to throw to in 2023: DJ Moore.

      In a trade that sent the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft to Carolina, Chicago received a package that included Moore, who has been an up-and-down performer over his first five NFL seasons. But the 25-year-old has shown what he's capable of plenty of times.

      Moore had 1,157 receiving yards or more every year from 2019-21, and he scored a career-high seven touchdowns in 2022. The Panthers didn't even have a stable quarterback situation for much of that time.

      Fields and Moore should help each other improve in 2023. And because of that, Moore is likely to be a much more consistent fantasy performer than he's been in the past.

    X