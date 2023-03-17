X

    Report: Dan, Tanya Snyder Have Cleared Out of Commanders' Facility Amid Sale Rumors

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 17, 2023

    FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder is shown before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. Snyder has met with Maryland lawmakers to discuss allowing sports betting at a new stadium in the state. Sen. Guy Guzzone told reporters Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, that Snyder asked to be included in the sports betting realm. Snyder met with state lawmakers Tuesday, Jan. 21 in Annapolis. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)
    AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File

    Washington Commanders co-owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder have cleared out of the team's headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia, in advance of the franchise's sale, per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

    A sale is "imminent," according to Florio, and could be announced and approved at the annual league meeting in Phoenix from March 26 to 29.

    The Snyders cleared out in late December, per Florio. They announced consideration of selling all or part of the franchise in November.

    Josh Kosman of the New York Post reported Snyder does not want to budge from his $6 billion asking price for the team. Houston Rockets governor Tilman Fertitta put in a bid for $5.5 billion, per Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

    A partnership between D.C. billionaire Mitchell Rales and Josh Harris, owner of the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers, is also reportedly in the works to bid on the Commanders.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    DC billionaire Mitchell Rales is partnering with Josh Harris in their attempt to buy the Washington Commanders, per league source. Rales is the co-founder of the Danaher Corporation, DC's largest company.

    As well, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is interested in bidding for the team, per reports.

    The sale comes after independent counsel Beth Wilkinson's investigation into the team's workplace culture. An NFL statement read in part:

    "Based on Wilkinson's review, the Commissioner concluded that for many years the workplace environment at the Washington Football Team, both generally and particularly for women, was highly unprofessional. Bullying and intimidation frequently took place and many described the culture as one of fear, and numerous female employees reported having experienced sexual harassment and a general lack of respect in the workplace."

    Snyder has been the Commanders' owner since 1999.