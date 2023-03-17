Report: Dan, Tanya Snyder Have Cleared Out of Commanders' Facility Amid Sale Rumors

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File

Washington Commanders co-owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder have cleared out of the team's headquarters in Ashburn, Virginia, in advance of the franchise's sale, per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

A sale is "imminent," according to Florio, and could be announced and approved at the annual league meeting in Phoenix from March 26 to 29.

The Snyders cleared out in late December, per Florio. They announced consideration of selling all or part of the franchise in November.

Josh Kosman of the New York Post reported Snyder does not want to budge from his $6 billion asking price for the team. Houston Rockets governor Tilman Fertitta put in a bid for $5.5 billion, per Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

A partnership between D.C. billionaire Mitchell Rales and Josh Harris, owner of the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers, is also reportedly in the works to bid on the Commanders.

As well, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is interested in bidding for the team, per reports.

The sale comes after independent counsel Beth Wilkinson's investigation into the team's workplace culture. An NFL statement read in part:

"Based on Wilkinson's review, the Commissioner concluded that for many years the workplace environment at the Washington Football Team, both generally and particularly for women, was highly unprofessional. Bullying and intimidation frequently took place and many described the culture as one of fear, and numerous female employees reported having experienced sexual harassment and a general lack of respect in the workplace."

Snyder has been the Commanders' owner since 1999.