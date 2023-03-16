Report: Former Eagles QB Gardner Minshew, Colts Agree to 1-Year, $3.5M Contract

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to terms on a one-year, $3.5 million deal with free-agent quarterback Gardner Minshew II, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the deal can max out at $5.5 million.

Minshew has played four NFL seasons: two with the Jacksonville Jaguars and two with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He has played 32 games (24 starts) and completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 44 touchdowns, 15 interceptions and 6,632 yards (7.1 yards per attempt).

Minshew joins a Colts team that's had a different starting quarterback in Week 1 each year since 2017 (Scott Tolzien, Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan). With Ryan no longer on the team, Indianapolis will turn to a seventh starter in 2023.

Minshew, who served as Jalen Hurts' backup each of the past two years, could be that QB1 this year. The Colts are also in position with the fourth overall draft pick to take one of the top four quarterback prospects (either Kentucky's Will Levis, Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's CJ Stroud or Florida's Anthony Richardson).

Regardless, the Colts have themselves a solid backup quarterback in Minshew, who can fill in as an adequate starter as needed.