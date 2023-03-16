X

    Damar Hamlin Has 'Every Intention to Play' After Cardiac Arrest, Bills GM Beane Says

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 16, 2023

    FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin reacts after a play during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hamlin released a video on Saturday, Jan. 28, in which he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, in what are the safety’s first public comments since he went went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
    AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File

    Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "has every intention" to return to the football field after suffering cardiac arrest during his team's road game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, per general manager Brandon Beane.

    Maddy Glab @MadGlab

    Beane says Damar Hamlin is "dialed in" and has "every intention to play"...Hamlin still has some appointments left but as of now, everything is "trending in the right direction" <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a>

    Hamlin spent nine days at hospitals in Cincinnati and Buffalo before being released.

    He has made numerous public appearances as he continues his recovery and maintains his hope of returning to the field. Hamlin most notably appeared on The Masked Singer.

    CNN @CNN

    Those present went wild when Damar Hamlin appeared and host Nick Cannon declared, "Ladies and gentlemen, Buffalo Bills in the building!" <a href="https://t.co/grHFFN5LMF">https://t.co/grHFFN5LMF</a>

    Beane offered cautious optimism on Feb. 28 about Hamlin's ability to return but noted that medical evaluations were ongoing.

    "If he's able to get full clearance and he feels he's ready to do it, that's another big smile of a story," Beane said, per Safid Deen of USA Today.

    "Not that he just got his life back, but he would have his football career back and have an opportunity to go out there and play."

    Hamlin, who will turn 25 years old on March 24, has played two NFL seasons since the Bills selected him with a sixth-round pick out of Pittsburgh in the 2021 draft. He had 91 tackles and one-and-a-half sacks in 15 games (13 starts) last year.

