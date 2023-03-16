Damar Hamlin Has 'Every Intention to Play' After Cardiac Arrest, Bills GM Beane Says

AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "has every intention" to return to the football field after suffering cardiac arrest during his team's road game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, per general manager Brandon Beane.

Hamlin spent nine days at hospitals in Cincinnati and Buffalo before being released.

He has made numerous public appearances as he continues his recovery and maintains his hope of returning to the field. Hamlin most notably appeared on The Masked Singer.

Beane offered cautious optimism on Feb. 28 about Hamlin's ability to return but noted that medical evaluations were ongoing.

"If he's able to get full clearance and he feels he's ready to do it, that's another big smile of a story," Beane said, per Safid Deen of USA Today.

"Not that he just got his life back, but he would have his football career back and have an opportunity to go out there and play."

Hamlin, who will turn 25 years old on March 24, has played two NFL seasons since the Bills selected him with a sixth-round pick out of Pittsburgh in the 2021 draft. He had 91 tackles and one-and-a-half sacks in 15 games (13 starts) last year.