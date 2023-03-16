Jessie Bates III to Donate $1M to Single Moms in Atlanta After $64M Falcons Contract

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Jessie Bates III signed a four-year, $64 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, and he's immediately going to put some of that money to great use.

The veteran safety told Kelly Price of Fox 5 Sports that his JB3 Single Mothers Initiative plans to donate $1 million to single moms and other organizations around the Atlanta area.

Bates' mother inspired his initiative after she raised five children on her own, working two jobs to support them, per Jared Goffinet of Fox 19.

In December he was named the Week 15 NFLPA Community MVP for treating six single moms and their children to a Christmas shopping spree, along with renting out a movie theater for the kids to hang out and watch movies while their mothers got dinner.

They then went to TopGolf the next day before taking in a Cincinnati Bengals' game (Bates' former team) in a private suite and being invited into the locker room to hang out with Bates and his teammates.

"Being named NFLPA Community MVP is an amazing accomplishment for the JB3 Single Mom's Initiative," Bates said at the time. "Growing up, I saw how hard my mom worked to provide for me and my family, and I want to be able to give back to single moms who are doing the same thing for their families now."