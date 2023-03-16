Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey Responds to Critics of 2022 Play: 'We'll Keep the Receipts'

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

During his introductory press conference with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey had some strong words for his critics.

While addressing the media, Ramsey noted he is keeping tabs on what his detractors have said, adding: "We'll keep the receipts, and we'll go back over all of that when it's all said done, after the fact. That's what I've been doing."

The Dolphins acquired Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams this week, sending a third-round draft pick and tight end Hunter Long to L.A.

In seven NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Rams, Ramsey is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro.

The 28-year-old was named a Pro Bowler for the sixth consecutive year in 2022, finishing with a career-high 88 tackles and 18 passes defended, in addition to matching his career high with four interceptions.

Per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, it was far from a perfect season for Ramsey despite those numbers, as he surrendered the second-most touchdowns in the NFL as the nearest defender.

Ramsey suggested Thursday that those who thought he had a poor year in 2022 weren't really paying attention, saying: "You gotta really watch it. You don't become this successful without actually doing good things on that field and having the respect from your peers and the media. But you know, we going to see what they have to say. Once we out on the field, that's what matters."

By acquiring Ramsey, the Dolphins put themselves in the discussion for having the best cornerback duo in the NFL, as he will join forces with four-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro Xavien Howard.

The Dolphins also have a rising star at safety in Jevon Holland, giving them arguably the league's most talented secondary.

That will be key for the Dolphins in 2023 and beyond since they are chasing the reigning three-time AFC East champion Buffalo Bills, who boast an explosive offense led by quarterback Josh Allen.

Miami made the playoffs as a wild-card team last year, and it will look to build upon that next season by vying for the AFC East and potentially going on a deeper run.