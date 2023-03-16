Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Packers, Jets 'Not Close'; Green Bay Eyes 'Premium' Deal

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Despite future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers' stated desire to play for the New York Jets in 2023, the Green Bay Packers are reportedly "not close" to trading him to the Jets yet.

During an appearance Thursday on Get Up, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said the following about negotiations between the Packers and Jets:

"My understanding is the two sides, as of last night, were not close to completing a deal. And the Green Bay Packers aren't going to be in a rush to get something done until they feel like they get sufficient compensation for the player that believes he is the greatest player in Packers franchise history. You're talking about a four-time MVP, and they believe that there's a premium to be paid for that. That when you look at the landscape at what other quarterbacks in recent trades in recent years have fetched, it has been a lot.

"What did the Broncos give up for Russell Wilson? Multiple ones [first-round picks]. What did the Rams give up for Matthew Stafford? Multiple ones. Not every quarterback has been traded for a package like that, but those conversations have occurred in the Packers building. Never said the Packers asked for that, but they've talked about that as an organization."

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show (h/t Sports Illustrated) on Wednesday, Rodgers revealed that he made the decision to play for the Jets last week and blamed the Packers for holding up the trade based on the compensation they are seeking.

