USA's Christian Coleman: Tyreek Hill Wouldn't Beat Me, Didn't Race vs. 'Real Pros'

JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

United States track and field sprinter Christian Coleman was impressed by Tyreek Hill's win at the USA Track Masters Indoor Championship last week, but he's not concerned the Miami Dolphins star could beat him.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Coleman called Hill's 6.70-second run in the men's 60 meters "impressive" before noting he would never "be able to beat me."

Coleman also explained Hill made a calculated decision with the event he entered: "He knew what he was doing going to a masters event. Not going up against real pros who might have a chance to beat him."

In his first track meet since 2014, Hill had no problem blowing by the other competitors in the field to get an easy win.

According to NBC Sports, Masters events typically don't feature Olympic-level athletes and feature competitors aged 25 and up, with participants separated by age groups.

Hill has a background in track and field going back to high school when he was named to USA Today's All-American team. He ran the 100 meters in 10.19 seconds and 200 meters in 20.24 seconds at that time.

During his time at Oklahoma State, Hill set a school record in the 60 meters with a time of 6.64 seconds at the Big 12 Indoor Championships in 2014.

Coleman is a two-time gold medalist from the 2019 World Athletics Championships. He won the men's 100 meters (9.76 seconds) and was on the men's 4x100 meter relay team that set a national record (37.10 seconds).

The 27-year-old Coleman is also a two-time medalist in the 60 meters at the World Indoor Championships. He won gold at the 2018 event (6.37 seconds) and silver in 2022 (6.41 seconds).

Italy's Marcell Jacobs beat Coleman for the gold at the 2022 World Indoor Championships by 0.003 seconds.