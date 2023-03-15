NFL Rumors: Ravens Explored Mayfield, Brissett, QB Market After Lamar Jackson Tag

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens explored signing free-agent quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett amid the uncertainty regarding Lamar Jackson's future, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Neither option remains available. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Mayfield agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $8.5 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported that Jacoby Brissett will sign a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

