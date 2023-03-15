Report: Jalen Carter Up 9 Pounds from Combine; Couldn't Finish UGA Pro Day Drills

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Jalen Carter's draft stock continues to drop.

The Georgia standout, who some considered the top prospect in the 2023 NFL draft, did not do athletic drills and struggled in Wednesday's pro day hosted by the Bulldogs.

Mark Schlabach of ESPN reported Carter weighed 323 pounds, nine pounds heavier than two weeks ago at the scouting combine, and failed to finish position drills because he was "cramping up and breathing heavily."

Carter has not done any athletic testing for scouts after only participating in interviews and doing the anthropometric measurements at the combine. He also declined to speak with reporters Wednesday after passing on his media availability at the combine.

Carter was arrested and released March 1 on charges related to a car crash that killed teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy in January. Carter was charged on counts of reckless driving and racing after police alleged he engaged in a street race with the vehicle driven by LeCroy at the time of the crash.

Carter released a statement saying he will be "fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing."

A statement from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said: "The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other."

A toxicology report determined LeCroy's blood-alcohol concentration was .197. Georgia's legal limit is .08.

Carter denied racing to police, who did not suspect him of drunken driving at the time of the crash, which was originally reported as a single-vehicle accident.

While Carter will likely remain a high first-round draft choice, any chance that he'll be the top pick has evaporated, and his status as a top-10 selection is in jeopardy.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department rates Carter as the No. 2 player in the 2023 draft class.