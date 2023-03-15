Aaron Rodgers Hints Raiders Pursued Trade with Packers for Davante Adams Reunion

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers said during an appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show that he plans to play for the New York Jets this season after the team can complete a trade with the Green Bay Packers, but the Las Vegas Raiders may have examined a move for him as well.

The future Hall of Famer said other teams were interested and even mentioned how he would have enjoyed reuniting with a former teammate (h/t Al Iannazzone of Newsday).

While the quarterback didn't mention that teammate by name, Iannazzone suggested it was in all likelihood Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

Rodgers and Adams played together for eight seasons in Green Bay and made up one of the best one-two punches in the NFL.

The wide receiver was a Pro Bowler in each of his final five seasons with the NFC North team and surpassed 1,300 receiving yards three times. He also led the league with 18 touchdown catches in 2020.

Adams had some fun with a potential reunion at times this offseason, but it never came together.

It apparently wasn't for a lack of trying, though, as Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported the Raiders called Green Bay about a potential Rodgers trade. Howe also noted Las Vegas inquired with the Chicago Bears about the No. 1 pick of the draft before it was dealt to the Carolina Panthers, adding "it's clear the Raiders have explored every avenue for a QB."

The final avenue was agreeing to a deal with veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, but perhaps the team will still look to draft one with the No. 7 pick.

As for Rodgers, his eventually joining the Jets figures to make the team a true contender in the AFC. There are plenty of talented young weapons in place with Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and Allen Lazard, and the defense was fourth in the league in points and yards allowed per game last season.

Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco and Mike White at quarterback wasn't cutting it on the way to a 7-10 record, but Rodgers is one of the best signal-callers in the history of the sport who isn't far removed from back-to-back MVPs in 2020 and 2021.

It will be Super-Bowl-or-bust for the Jets in 2023, while the Raiders may struggle to keep pace in a strong AFC West.