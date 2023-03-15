Aaron Rodgers' Intention to Join Jets in Trade Jolts NY's Super Bowl 58 Betting Odds

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Only five teams are more likely to win the Super Bowl during the upcoming season than the New York Jets in the eyes of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Aaron Rodgers turned heads across the league Wednesday when he made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and said he intends to play for the Jets after the AFC East team and Green Bay Packers iron out the specifics of a trade.

New York is now listed with the sixth best Super Bowl odds in the league:

Kansas City Chiefs, +600 (bet $100 to win $600)

San Francisco 49ers, +700

Buffalo Bills, +850

Philadelphia Eagles, +850

Cincinnati Bengals, +900

New York Jets, +1,400

The Jets went 7-10 last season but may have been just a quarterback away from being a true contender with a defense that finished fourth in the league in yards and points allowed per game and a group of weapons that included Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson at wide receiver.

Yet Zach Wilson, Mike White and Joe Flacco weren't exactly a list of future Hall of Famers at quarterback, and their combined play held the team back.

New York now has the superstar it was missing in Rodgers, and bettors are apparently jumping at the chance to gamble on its Super Bowl outlook.

For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.