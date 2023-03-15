Predicting the Top 6 2023 NHL Free Agents Who Will Change Teams in the Offseason

0 of 6

It's never too early to take a look into the future and what may lay ahead this summer when it comes to free agency.

The list of players who may be available is a who's who of star players who may or may not be ready to hang it up or change home addresses. Teams around the NHL might view a handful of players as the veteran they need to solidify their case as a Stanley Cup contender.

Teams are going to be in different stages of development, so some players might not be a fit come July. Do we think Patrice Bergeron is going to play anywhere else but Boston after this season? Of course not. Could Jonathan Toews play elsewhere if he's healthy enough? Hard to think his Chicago career would end without a proper send-off. Everyone else available? Game on.

This list will be all unrestricted free agents because, while the most intriguing free-agent names are restricted, the (very unfortunate) truth is NHL GMs just don't use offer sheets, even though they absolutely should.

We'll pick out six of the most interesting players slated to be free agents and match them up with a team that could make really good use of their abilities next season. We'll use our imagination and facts to find a match and even a little bit of gut instinct as well. It's never too early for a taste of silly season.

