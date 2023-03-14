Cowboys' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Reported Stephon Gilmore Trade

AP Photo/AJ Mast

The Dallas Cowboys have acquired five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the Indianapolis Colts for a 2023 fifth-round compensatory draft pick (No. 176), per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

According to Over the Cap, Dallas now has $15,809,889 in effective cap space, defined as "the cap space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster." Dallas has the 10th-most effective cap space in the NFL.

Here's a look at the Cowboys' latest defensive depth chart after Dallas traded for Gilmore and re-signed safety Donovan Wilson on a three-year deal worth up to $24 million.

Cowboys Depth Chart

DE: DeMarcus Lawrence, Sam Williams

DT: Osa Odighizuwa, Quinton Bohanna

DT: Neville Gallimore

DE: Dorance Armstrong, Chauncey Golston

LB: Micah Parsons

LB: Damone Clark, Jabril Cox

CB: Stephon Gilmore, Nahshon Wright, Kelvin Joseph

NB: DaRon Bland

CB: Trevon Diggs

S: Jayron Kearse, Israel Mukuamu

S: Donovan Wilson

S: Malik Hooker, Markquese Bell

Sources: Cowboys' website, Over the Cap

Twitter's reaction proved to be overwhelmingly positive for the Cowboys' move as they bolstered an already strong defense with one of the NFL's best cornerbacks in 2022.

Gilmore, who turns 33 on Sept. 19, had 66 tackles (53 solo), 11 pass breakups and two interceptions for the Colts last year. He also provided clutch breakups in the final seconds of the Colts' 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs and 12-9 overtime victory against the Denver Broncos.

Now he'll start at outside cornerback alongside a ballhawk in Trevon Diggs. It's an excellent addition to a team that allowed the fifth-fewest points in the league in 2022.