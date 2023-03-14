Cowboys' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Reported Stephon Gilmore Trade

Cowboys' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Reported Stephon Gilmore TradeMarch 14, 2023
The Dallas Cowboys have acquired five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the Indianapolis Colts for a 2023 fifth-round compensatory draft pick (No. 176), per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
According to Over the Cap, Dallas now has $15,809,889 in effective cap space, defined as "the cap space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster." Dallas has the 10th-most effective cap space in the NFL.
Here's a look at the Cowboys' latest defensive depth chart after Dallas traded for Gilmore and re-signed safety Donovan Wilson on a three-year deal worth up to $24 million.
Cowboys Depth Chart
DE: DeMarcus Lawrence, Sam Williams
DT: Osa Odighizuwa, Quinton Bohanna
DT: Neville Gallimore
DE: Dorance Armstrong, Chauncey Golston
LB: Micah Parsons
LB: Damone Clark, Jabril Cox
CB: Stephon Gilmore, Nahshon Wright, Kelvin Joseph
NB: DaRon Bland
CB: Trevon Diggs
S: Jayron Kearse, Israel Mukuamu
S: Donovan Wilson
S: Malik Hooker, Markquese Bell
Sources: Cowboys' website, Over the Cap
Twitter's reaction proved to be overwhelmingly positive for the Cowboys' move as they bolstered an already strong defense with one of the NFL's best cornerbacks in 2022.
Jane Slater @SlaterNFL
Why did the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> go after CB Stephon Gilmore? "Pro bowl level corner that fits scheme. Can play all coverages we like" says a team source. Another indicator of Dallas desire to bolster the defense
Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats
The Cowboys have acquired Stephon Gilmore from the Colts in exchange for a fifth-round compensatory pick (per <a href="https://twitter.com/TomPelissero?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomPelissero</a>).<br><br>Opposing offenses have lost -102.3 EPA targeting Gilmore in man coverage since 2018, almost double any other player.<a href="https://twitter.com/BumpNrunGilm0re?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BumpNrunGilm0re</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/dallascowboys?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dallascowboys</a> <a href="https://t.co/hlrzxUHg4e">pic.twitter.com/hlrzxUHg4e</a>
Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher
NEW <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> CB Stephon Gilmore in 2022 via <a href="https://twitter.com/PFF?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PFF</a>: <br><br>92nd percentile coverage grade.<br><br>93rd percentile coverage grade in single coverage.<br><br>98th percentile coverage grade in the slot.
Gilmore, who turns 33 on Sept. 19, had 66 tackles (53 solo), 11 pass breakups and two interceptions for the Colts last year. He also provided clutch breakups in the final seconds of the Colts' 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs and 12-9 overtime victory against the Denver Broncos.
Now he'll start at outside cornerback alongside a ballhawk in Trevon Diggs. It's an excellent addition to a team that allowed the fifth-fewest points in the league in 2022.