    Cowboys' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Reported Stephon Gilmore Trade

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 14, 2023

    Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore runs before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
    AP Photo/AJ Mast

    The Dallas Cowboys have acquired five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the Indianapolis Colts for a 2023 fifth-round compensatory draft pick (No. 176), per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

    According to Over the Cap, Dallas now has $15,809,889 in effective cap space, defined as "the cap space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster." Dallas has the 10th-most effective cap space in the NFL.

    Here's a look at the Cowboys' latest defensive depth chart after Dallas traded for Gilmore and re-signed safety Donovan Wilson on a three-year deal worth up to $24 million.

    Cowboys Depth Chart

    DE: DeMarcus Lawrence, Sam Williams

    DT: Osa Odighizuwa, Quinton Bohanna

    DT: Neville Gallimore

    DE: Dorance Armstrong, Chauncey Golston

    LB: Micah Parsons

    LB: Damone Clark, Jabril Cox

    CB: Stephon Gilmore, Nahshon Wright, Kelvin Joseph

    NB: DaRon Bland

    CB: Trevon Diggs

    S: Jayron Kearse, Israel Mukuamu

    S: Donovan Wilson

    S: Malik Hooker, Markquese Bell

    Twitter's reaction proved to be overwhelmingly positive for the Cowboys' move as they bolstered an already strong defense with one of the NFL's best cornerbacks in 2022.

    Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL

    There is an old debate about which is more valuable to a pass defense: the rush or the coverage. With Stephon Gilmore acquisition, Cowboys officially have them both. Next on to-do list: Shoring up the run defense to give rush and secondary more opportunities.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    Last offseason, Stephon Gilmore quietly had a meniscus repair, fixing his knee for good after years of pain. It led to a stellar season in Indy, kick-starting a second act to his career. <a href="https://t.co/l9BbbhoLaK">https://t.co/l9BbbhoLaK</a>

    Jane Slater @SlaterNFL

    Why did the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> go after CB Stephon Gilmore? "Pro bowl level corner that fits scheme. Can play all coverages we like" says a team source. Another indicator of Dallas desire to bolster the defense

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    Stephon Gilmore may be 32 but he still puts the clamps on in man coverage. <br><br>Dallas makes a major upgrade to its secondary. <a href="https://t.co/9CSx9F8fOW">https://t.co/9CSx9F8fOW</a>

    Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats

    The Cowboys have acquired Stephon Gilmore from the Colts in exchange for a fifth-round compensatory pick (per <a href="https://twitter.com/TomPelissero?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomPelissero</a>).<br><br>Opposing offenses have lost -102.3 EPA targeting Gilmore in man coverage since 2018, almost double any other player.<a href="https://twitter.com/BumpNrunGilm0re?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BumpNrunGilm0re</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/dallascowboys?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dallascowboys</a> <a href="https://t.co/hlrzxUHg4e">pic.twitter.com/hlrzxUHg4e</a>

    RJ Ochoa @rjochoa

    Part of what I love about the Stephon Gilmore trade is that he is a DPOY and a Super Bowl Champion.<br><br>He has lived, done, and accomplished the highest of highs that the NFL has to offer.<br><br>That is really valuable for the Cowboys locker room looking to get over the hump.

    Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher

    NEW <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> CB Stephon Gilmore in 2022 via <a href="https://twitter.com/PFF?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PFF</a>: <br><br>92nd percentile coverage grade.<br><br>93rd percentile coverage grade in single coverage.<br><br>98th percentile coverage grade in the slot.

    Zak Keefer @zkeefer

    Sending Stephon Gilmore to Dallas gives the Colts $9.9 million more in cap space. Gilmore was really good last year — 16 starts, 2 INTs, clinched two wins with pass break-ups.<br><br>Cornerback remains a position they need to add at.

    Gilmore, who turns 33 on Sept. 19, had 66 tackles (53 solo), 11 pass breakups and two interceptions for the Colts last year. He also provided clutch breakups in the final seconds of the Colts' 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs and 12-9 overtime victory against the Denver Broncos.

    Now he'll start at outside cornerback alongside a ballhawk in Trevon Diggs. It's an excellent addition to a team that allowed the fifth-fewest points in the league in 2022.