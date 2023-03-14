Michael Irvin's Exchange with Employee in Misconduct Case Seen in Hotel Video Footage

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Michael Irvin's attorney Levi McCathern showed security footage of his client's exchange with a female employee of a Marriott hotel in Arizona in February after the woman said Irvin sexually harassed her.

The video, which does not include audio and thus no record of the actual conversation that took place between Irvin and the woman, is below:

Irvin has denied the accusation and refiled a $100 defamation million lawsuit against the company in Arizona after initially filing his lawsuit in Texas, per Fox 4. Alongside Marriott, four hotel employees are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Marriott said Irvin was intoxicated and made lewd advances toward the employee ahead of the Super Bowl when they encountered one another, including asking her if she had ever been with a Black man sexually.

"After Irvin finished leering at the Victim and turned back to Employee 1, he said aloud, 'She bad, she bad...' followed by a sexual remark," Marriott said in a court filing.

TMZ Sports reported that Irvin specifically asked the woman if she "knew anything about having a 'big Black man inside of [her],'" per court documents.

He then "slapped himself in the face three times, saying, 'Keep it together Mike,'" per the filing.

"I don't speak like that," Irvin said Tuesday. "I totally deny saying that."

Irvin also allegedly said he would come back and find her later in the week while she was working, per court documents. The woman then told her employers and coworkers the next day about the interaction.

After the accusation was made public, Irvin was removed from his role with both ESPN and the NFL Network for their coverage of the Super Bowl.