    Lamar Jackson Denies Rumor He Rejected Ravens Contract with $200M Guaranteed

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 14, 2023

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) leaves the field after the end of the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

    Lamar Jackson is currently the center of the NFL universe, as the star quarterback is free to seek offer sheets with other teams around the league this offseason.

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t Kyle P. Barber of Baltimore Beatdown), Jackson previously turned down a contract offer from the Baltimore Ravens that could have included up to $200 million in guarantees.

    However, Jackson denied that report on Twitter:

    Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8

    133/3years fully guaranteed😒 but I need a agent? 🤣🤦🏾‍♂️

    Lamar Jackson @Lj_era8

    People throw 💩 at the wall and hope it stick🤣😮‍💨

