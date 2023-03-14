Jets Rumors: Allen Lazard Eyed by NYJ amid Aaron Rodgers Trade Talks with Packers

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The New York Jets are reportedly attempting to sign one of quarterback Aaron Rodgers' favorite targets in wide receiver Allen Lazard.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there is another team involved and nothing has been finalized, but the Jets are working to secure a deal with the former Green Bay Packers wideout.

The Jets also have yet to execute a trade with the Packers for Rodgers, but ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported Monday night that Rodgers does plan to accept a trade to New York eventually.

The 27-year-old Lazard was an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State in 2018 before signing with the Packers and establishing himself as a key part of the offense over the next five seasons.

As one of Rodgers' top targets outside of Davante Adams, Lazard recorded what were career highs across the board at the time in 2021, making 40 catches for 513 yards and eight touchdowns.

Green Bay then traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders prior to the 2022 season, moving Lazard up the depth chart and into the de facto No. 1 spot.

That led to Lazard setting new career-best marks in targets (100), receptions (60) and receiving yardage (788), plus he found the end zone six times.

Nearly all of Lazard's production in Green Bay came with Rodgers throwing him the ball, as he recorded 168 catches for 2,216 yards and 19 touchdowns with Rodgers as his quarterback, per Schefter.

There is still at least some uncertainty regarding whether Rodgers will end up in New York, but one thing that would be guaranteed is a reunion between Lazard and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett if Lazard signs with the Jets.

Hackett was the OC in Green Bay from 2019 to 2021, and the Jets hired him for the same role this offseason, perhaps with an eye toward luring Rodgers.

If the Jets sign Lazard, it would possibly be another example of the Jets making a move to appease Rodgers rather than filling a glaring need.

New York already has one of the best young wideouts in the NFL in Garrett Wilson, a promising and dynamic slot receiver in Elijah Moore and a capable veteran in Corey Davis.

If the Jets sign Lazard, it could potentially spell the end of Davis' tenure in New York, as the Jets could save $10.5 million against the salary cap if they release him.

Provided the Jets can sign Lazard and complete the deal for Rodgers, the 39-year-old future Hall of Fame quarterback would be walking into a quality situation.

In addition to being familiar with Hackett and his scheme, Rodgers would have a receiving corps of Wilson, Moore and Lazard, plus an electric young running back in Breece Hall, who was on his way to winning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors last season before getting injured.

The move would also be an advantageous one for Lazard, since it would keep him linked to the quarterback who took him from undrafted afterthought to one of the league's top free-agent receivers.